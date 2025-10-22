Vladimir Putin Directs Major Nuclear Readiness Test as Russia Launches ICBMs and Cruise Missiles

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday oversaw a test of Russia's nuclear forces on land, sea and air to rehearse their readiness and command structure.

The test included the launch of a land-based "Yars" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from a cosmodrome, the launch of a "Sineva" ballistic missile from a nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea, and the launch of nuclear-capable cruise missiles from strategic bombers.

A ballistic missile was fired from the Barents Sea by a strategic submarine cruiser.

Russia carries out regular drills of its nuclear forces to put them through their paces and to remind adversaries that it holds the world's largest nuclear arsenal at a period of soaring East-West tensions.

"The exercise tested the level of preparedness of the military command and the practical skills of the operational personnel in organising the control of subordinate forces," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"All exercise tasks were completed".