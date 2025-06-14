US-Russia Wartime Brotherhood: Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump Reflect On World War II Memories, Say Satisfied With Current Ties

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin dialed United States counterpart Donald Trump as the two leaders discussed escalating tensions in the middle east after Israel-Iran launched attacks at each other once again. The tensions in the middle east are heightened after Israel bombed several nuclear sites in Tehran on Friday, which received a strong response from Iran after it fired over 150 rockets aiming to target Tel Aviv on the intervening nigh of June 13 and 14.

According to Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, the phone call with Donald Trump lasted for about 50 minutes and it was a useful conversation, with the two leaders discussing the escalating situation in the Middle East.

Putin informed Donald Trump about his recent phone contacts with the President of Iran and the Prime Minister of Israel. He also reminded Donald Trump of Russia’s proposal to seek mutually acceptable agreements on the Iranian nuclear issue.

While, Donald Trump assessed the situation in the Middle East as highly alarming, however, he did not rule out a return to the negotiating track of the Iranian nuclear program. The Russian President further informed Donald Trump about the implementation of the Istanbul agreements reached in Turkey on June 2.

On Russia and Ukraine War, Putin said that his country is to continue negotiations with the Ukrainian side.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on his birthday and nation's Flag Fay.

During the conversation, the leaders noted the wartime brotherhood of the two countries during World War II and expressed satisfaction with their current relationship, which allows for addressing pressing issues.

Israel-Iran conflict escalates tension in middle east

Tensions in the middle east escalated once again after Israel on Friday targeted multiple nuclear sites, dismantling Tehran's nuclear programme. Israel has said that if Iran succeeds in assembling a nuclear weapon, then their existence would be threatened.

Israel just not bombed Tehran's nuclear sites, they also killed several scientists and experts contributing to the advancement of Iran's nuclear weapons program.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Israeli Defense Forces said, “ELIMINATED: 9 senior scientists and experts responsible for advancing the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons program.”

Iran's scientists who were neutralised by Israel have been identified as Mansour Asgari, Saeed Barji, Mohammad Mahdi Tehranshi, Fereydoun Abbasi, Akbar Motalebi Zadeh, Ali Bakhouei Katirimi, Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari Daryani, Abd al-Hamid Minoushehr and Amir Hassan Fakhahi.

Retaliating at Israel, Iran on the intervening night of June 13 and 14 fired over 150 rockets towards Tel Aviv targeting military and civilian establishments. Several videos surfaced on social media showing tense situation in Tel Aviv as Iran attacked Israel.