Vladimir Putin Warns Of 'Very Tough' Response To Ukrainian Drone Attack: Donald Trump After Telephonic Conversation

Updated 4 June 2025 at 22:43 IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has clearly told him that he will give a 'very tough' response to the Ukrainian drone attack. Trump's claim came up after talking to Putin. As per reports, the Russian president warned that Russia will not tolerate the Ukrainian attack and is ready to respond to it. The warning from Putin has further increased the tension between Ukraine and Russia.
Donald Trump, meanwhile, said that he understands Putin's concerns and is working on the issue. He said that he is trying to establish peace between Ukraine and Russia.
Tension between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for a long time. Russia had attacked Ukraine and taken over Crimea. Ukraine recently carried out a drone attack in Russian territory, which has enraged Russia.
