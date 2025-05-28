Vladimir Putin’s Top Aide Drops World War 3 Bomb In Ultimate Pushback To Donald Trump

Moscow: Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President of Russia, warned Donald Trump of the possibility of World War III after the US President remarked that his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, was "playing with fire" amid war with Ukraine.

Reacting strongly to Trump’s statement about Putin "playing with fire" and warning of "really bad things for Russia," Medvedev took to X and wrote, “Regarding Trump's words about Putin 'playing with fire' and 'really bad things' happening to Russia – I only know of one REALLY BAD thing: WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!”

Trump used strong language against Putin amid the ongoing Ukraine war and Russia’s latest strike, in which it unleashed 367 drones and missiles, killing more than 12 people and injuring several others.

Trump reiterated his warning to Putin on his own social media platform, posting, “What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia—and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!”

Trump Faces Challenges in Brokering Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal

Since the start of his second term in the White House, President Donald Trump has been attempting to broker a peace deal to end the three-year-old Russia-Ukraine war, without success.

Trump has spoken multiple times over the phone with both his counterparts—Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy—but has failed to bring them to the negotiating table.

While Russian and Ukrainian delegations have met in the Middle East to initiate peace talks in both indirect and direct talks, the discussions have not resulted in any concrete outcomes. As a result, both nations continue their offensives against each other.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly made it clear that he will not accept any peace deal that allows Russia to retain the annexed territories.

Meanwhile, the United States has indirectly signalled to Kyiv that it is in no position to dictate the terms of the deal, as Ukraine is losing the war.

Washington has made it pretty clear to Kyiv that if the United States and Europe were to withdraw financial and military support for Ukraine, Russia could take control of Kyiv in less than two weeks.

This is something Donald Trump had conveyed to Zelenskyy in absolute clear terms when he visited White House earlier this year but the latter's meeting with US President turned into a full public showdown, in front of world press.