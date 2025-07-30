Volcano Erupts In Russia's Far East Kamchatka After Strongest Earthquake

World News: After a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on July 30, 2025 a massive volcano erupted in the same area. The volcano is one of the tallest and most active volcanoes in Eurasia.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 19.3 km, with its epicenter about 125 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Kamchatka’s capital.

Just hours later, Klyuchevskoy volcano erupted with burning hot lava down its western slope and emitting a powerful glow visible for miles.

The volcano exploded with loud sound, and scientists said it is a direct result of the seismic activity in the region.

Tsunami Impact

The quake in Kamchatsky generated tsunami waves up to 4 meters along Kamchatka’s coast. Tsunami alerts are issued across the Pacific, affecting Japan, Hawaii, Alaska, California, and the Philippines.

Evacuations ordered in coastal areas, and Japan’s nuclear plants temporarily suspended operations as a precaution.

Damage & Response

Several buildings were damaged, including a collapsed daycare wall and flooded ports. Injuries are reported, mostly from panic and evacuation efforts, but no fatalities have been confirmed.

Air traffic in the regionis also placed on high alert due to ash clouds from the volcano eruption.

