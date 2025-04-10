Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Is Ready To Buy Major Package Of US Weapons

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that they are ready to buy a major package of US weapons to secure itself from Russian threat amid the ongoing war and has already submitted a list of what it’s prepared to purchase, according to reports.

Giving its nod to buy US defence package, Kyiv said that this is their way and they will pay for it adding they didn't ask for the package for free and see it as part of their security guarantee.

In a long post on X, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has discussed preparations for the upcoming Ramstein meeting, which is scheduled for Friday with the Minister of Defense adding their top priority is air defense – above all, missile defense against ballistic threats.

“Ukraine needs at the very least ten systems that are sufficiently effective against Russian ballistic missiles, and this is where Patriots are second to none,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said that they have repeatedly raised this issue with the American side and with everyone in Europe who is in a position to help.

“We are counting on decisions. Just today, there were several air raid alerts across the country due to ballistic missiles threat. In parts of Ukraine, people are virtually living under the constant threat of such attacks,” the Ukrainian President said.

Adding further, Zelenskyy said that right now, the world lacks not the systems themselves – but only the political decisions needed to protect lives of Ukrainian citizens. “The systems do exist. There are even enough Patriots in the world to guarantee protection from Russian terror once and for all. But this requires a political decision, a decision by our partners,” he said.

Zelenskyy further mentioned that the second priority at Ramstein is ensuring continued support throughout this year. “Stability and predictability of aid are the things that disappoint the aggressor and actually incite toward diplomacy. We need to eliminate Putin’s temptation — his hope that support for Ukraine will vanish. It won’t. The support will continue. We need that signal, and we need a steady supply of defense assistance.”

The Ramstein meeting will take place on April 11, Friday in Brussels where the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) under the chairmanship of the UK, Germany, will discuss the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Zelenskyy on Chinese nationals involved in war against Ukraine

In another post, Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned about Chinese nationals involved in the war from the Russian side after Ukrainian authorities arrested two of them saying they have precise data that over 150 Chinese citizens were involved in the war against them by Moscow.