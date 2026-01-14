'Waging War Against God': Amid Raging Demonstrations, Iran Is All Set To Hang Its First Protester

Tehran: Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, New York Post reported, citing human rights groups.

26-year-old Erfan Soltani is allegedly scheduled to be hanged to death after his arrest during the protests in Karaj last Thursday (local time), the Iran Human Rights (IHR) and National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFD) NGO groups said.

The NUFD reported that the man's “only crime is calling for freedom for Iran.”

NUFD is also calling for international support to stop Soltani's hanging. He is allegedly unable to seek legal advice to defend himself, as reported by New York Post. The protester is being charged with "waging war against God," a crime punishable by death in Iran.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency report on Monday, at the end of the seventeenth day, a total of 614 protest gatherings had been recorded nationwide. These demonstrations took place in 187 cities and covered all 31 provinces of the country. The detention of 18,434 individuals has been confirmed. The agency also said, the deaths of 2,403 protesters have been confirmed. Among those killed, 12 children (individuals under 18 years of age) have been recorded. 147 members of security forces and government supporters have been killed, including at least five civilian supporters of the government.

Meanwhile, amid the continuing protests, exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi on Tuesday (local time) appealed to protesters and the country's armed forces, asserting that the world not only saw and heard the demonstrators' courage and voice but is also "taking action".

He urged citizens to sustain the movement against the Khamenei regime and warned that those responsible for violence would eventually be held accountable. In a video message shared on X, Pahlavi said the US President Donald Trump had responded to the protests, asserting that the voices of Iranians were being heard beyond the country's borders.

Addressing protesters directly, he said, “My compatriots, as I told you in my previous message, the world not only saw and heard your courage and voice but is taking action. By now, you have undoubtedly heard the message from the President of the United States. Help is on the way.”

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Iran was on his mind and that he is being apprised on the crackdown on protestors by the regime.