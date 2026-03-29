'Waiting For You': Iranian Embassy in India Warns US amid Reports of Ground Invasion

New Delhi: Amid reports that the United States is preparing to put boots on the ground in Tehran, the Iranian Embassy in Iran put out a daring post on X, saying “We are waiting for you,” suggesting that US' offensive will be met with strong retaliation.

“We are waiting for you,” the Iranian Embassy in India said in post on X, while sharing the front-page of Tehran Times, which read “Welcome to hell”.

The Tehran Times, Iran's popular daily, issued a stern warning to the US on Saturday against any potential ground invasion, warning that foreign troops trying to enter its territory will 'leave only in coffins'.

The war which has dragged on for weeks now, seems to have entered a critical juncture now, with contradictory reports, some suggesting that the US may be involved in talks with the Iranian leadership, something which the Middle Eastern country has categorically denied. Other reports indicate that the US may get more involved in direct conflict, with the Trump administration weighing on putting American troops on the ground in Iran.

Advertisement

Large US Military Buildup in Gulf

Reports of the US planning a ground invasion in Iran have been doing rounds for some days. However, on Saturday evening, CENTCOM posted on X that the United States Ship (USS) Tripoli, along with around 3,500 US Marines, has entered the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, bringing one of America's largest amphibious assault ships (AAS) into an active combat theatre in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict.

"U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 27. The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit composed of about 3,500 Sailors and Marines in addition to transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets," US CENTCOM said.

Advertisement

US Strikes Since February 28

Since February 28, US forces have conducted strikes targeting Iran's military infrastructure, focusing on sites described as posing an imminent threat. According to CENTCOM, more than 11,000 combat flights have been carried out, with over 150 Iranian vessels reportedly damaged or destroyed. Targets include facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, air defence systems, missile sites, naval assets, and weapons production infrastructure.