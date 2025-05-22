Want To Fly Low-Cost? New Skyrider 2.0 Seating Arrangement To Be Introduced Soon

Skyrider 2.0 - A bike styled padded seat for passengers to lean at an angle rather than sit or stand upright, can become a new normal soon. Some airlines are said to be considering this controversial move to made low-cost flying a reality for many. These new seating arrangements can be introduced as soon as 2026.

The seats will allow 20% more passengers, which in turn will increase airline profits. Another capitalistic move at the cost of passenger comfort? Let’s delve deeper.

What is the Bizarre Concept?

These unique seats are called Skyrider 2.0, first unveiled by Aviointeriors at the Aircraft Interiors Expo 2018 in Hamburg. The manufacturers introduced the bike-style padded seats as an improvised version of an earlier model which they failed to launch in 2010.

The seats will have passengers lean at an angle without fully sitting down. Surprisingly, these have also passed all safety and regulatory tests and are intended for short durations, maximum two hour flights, as revealed by some reports.

What are the Specific Features?

It is argued that the newer version launched in 2018, has firmer mountings with poles connecting each row to the ceiling and floor instead of the usual practice of a frame fitted to a rail. The manufacturers also claim that the ‘original’ bottom of the seats ensure an upright passenger position which allows lower installation while maintaining adequate comfort.

Such seats will increase the carrier capacity by 20% and are also 50% lighter than standard economy seats, which ensure lesser fuel usage and increased profits for the airlines. The components are also less as compared to normal airline seats that'll further cut maintenance costs.

Yet Another Move to Increase Profits?

What seems like sarcasm is shockingly real. These seats will not only increase revenue for the airlines by lowering maintenance and fuel costs, and increasing the number of passengers by 20%, but might also significantly lower the ticket costs for consumers.

Ryanair Airlines CEO, Michael O’Leary said that the standing customers will just pay between £1 and £5.

However, a 2018 conversation with Aviointeriors CEO Ermanno de Vecchi posted by an X user insinuates the profit-motive that drove this innovation. Ermanno says there will be ‘enough space’ for the passengers to lean in the seemingly uncomfortable position.

“Increase in the number of passengers” will lead to “much more revenue for the airlines” - Ermanno said during the conversation.

Are People Ready to Adapt?