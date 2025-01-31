'Was Called a Detestable': Kash Patel, Trump's Indian-Origin Pick For FBI Head, on Facing Racism

Washington: Kash Patel, US President Donald Trump 's pick to be the FBI Director during the hearing at the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation for the role revealed that he has been subjected to racism while growing up as an individual.

If confirmed Patel would be the first Hindu and Indian American to be FBI Director. When Senator Lindsey Graham asked if he had ever been subject to racism as an individual, Patel responded by saying, “Unfortunately, Senator, yes. I don’t want to get into those details with my family here."

“If you look at the record from January 6th, where I testified before that committee, because of my personal information being released by the Congress , I was subjected to a direct and significant threat on my life. And I put that information in the record. I had to move,” the 44-year-old added.

He revealed that he was called a "detestable," a "detestable sand nigger who had no right being in this country. "

“I was called a detestable -- and I’ll apologise if I don’t get it all right, but it’s in the record -- a detestable sand nigger who had no right being in this country. You should go back to where you came from. You belong with your terrorist home friends. That’s what was sent to me. That’s just the piece of it, but that’s nothing compared to what the men and women in law enforcement face every day."

During the confirmation process, Patel's family members, including his father and mother, who flew from India, were present at Capitol Hill.

Expressing his gratitude to Trump and his [parents and family for their support, Patel said, "I wouldn’t be here today without their guidance, their unwavering support, and their relentless love. When President Trump informed me of his intention to nominate me as the director of the FBI, I was deeply honoured. Sitting here today, I carry not only the dreams of my parents but also the hopes of millions of Americans who stand for justice, fairness, and the rule of law."

Patel said his father fled Idi Amin’s genocidal dictatorship in Uganda, where 300,000 men, women and children were killed based on their ethnicity just because they happened to look like me.

“My mother is originally from Tanzania. She studied in India, as did my dad, and they were married there. They would later emigrate to New York, as the senator pointed out, where I was born, and we were raised in a household of my father’s seven siblings, their spouses, and at least half a dozen children.

“That’s the only way we knew how to do things at the time, in the ‘70s and ‘80s, the Indian way, but we would soon learn the American way,” he said.

'Jai Shri Krishna': Kash Patel Wins Hearts With Hindu Greeting

As the confirmation hearing began, Kash Patel, touched everyone's heart with a display of cultural heritage and family values. Patel started the hearing by saying “Jai Shri Krishna”, a Hindu greeting, which is immensely practised by the Hindus, especially in India. He even took a moment to pay respects to his family members, who flew in from India and were present at the hearing.

Notably, Patel's parents and his sister were in attendance at the confirmation hearing, beaming with pride as he acknowledged them and their presence.

As Trump's pick for FBI Chief, Patel's nomination has sparked interest and controversy both in the political arena of the United States. Notably, he has been a loyal ally to Trump, sharing similar views on government surveillance and the “deep state”.