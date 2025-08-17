Was Trump Duped? Putin's Alaska Appearance Fuels 'Body Double' Debate

A new rumour surrounding Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with US President Donald Trump has taken the world by surprise. The rumour mills are abuzz with news of Putin using a “body double” to attend the Summit in Alaska. The speculation and conspiracy theories swirled online as many people had a doubt about Putin's appearance at the summit.

While this is a common trope in conspiracy theories, particularly surrounding high-profile political figures, and often politicians and statesmen have been subjected to rumors and doubt regarding their public appearance, these claims could not be verified.

According to sources, Ukraine's Intelligence claimed that Putin uses body double to avoid public appearance. However, in a interview in 2020, Putin addressed these rumors and vehemently dismissed the allegations.

What Are Netizens Saying?

While one user commented, "It's literally not even the real Putin. They didn't even send the good double, they sent “Jovial Putin”, another user wrote, “ In all possibilities, this wasn't Putin but, a Putin's body double. Putin never walks with both his hands swinging unlike in this video. His left hand is always still. A KGB trait that isn't found here!”

Other observers also pointed out differences in appearance, demeanor, and gait, suggesting the person seen with Trump lacked Putin's signature "gunslinger gait" and displayed fuller cheekbones and a more animated personality. According to conspiracy theories, Putin employs multiple look-alikes to evade recognition or scrutiny. Observations also points to a physical deviation from what people identify as Putin’s typical look. Some users commented that his walk did not match with his low movement right arm, whereas some noticed his way too cheerful expressions. Some body language experts even observed a sense of loss on Trump's face as the meeting did not go according to plan. This gave rise to the speculations.

About Trump-Putin Meeting In Alaska

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a summit in Alaska on Friday, marking the first US-Russia summit since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, was reportedly viewed as a crucial step toward peace in Ukraine. Details of the summit, including information from government papers, were found in an Alaskan hotel. The meeting's focus on Ukraine underscores the significance of diplomatic efforts during times of international conflict. Trump highlighted the need on peace agreement and stressed on the need for the Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to settle for “making a deal.”

Outcome Of The Meeting