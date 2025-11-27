Washington DC Shooting: Afghan Migrant Identified as Suspect After Attack on National Guard, What We Know So Far

Two members of the National Guard remain in critical condition after a shooting near the White House on Wednesday. | Image: Republic

Washington: Two members of the National Guard remain in critical condition after a shooting near the White House on Wednesday. The gunman - now identified as 29-year-old Afghan migrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal - is currently in custody, and federal agencies have launched a full terrorism investigation into the attack.

The shooting took place around 2:15 PM near 17th and I Streets NW, an area close to government buildings and high-security zones. Initial reports indicate that the attacker approached three National Guard personnel on patrol and opened fire at close range. Two soldiers were hit before a third returned fire, striking the suspect and ending the confrontation.

Victims’ Condition

The two injured National Guard members were rushed to a nearby hospital and remain in critical condition. Officials have not yet released their names. There was initial confusion surrounding their status, but authorities have now confirmed both are alive and undergoing emergency treatment.

Who Is the Suspect?

The suspected gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, entered the United States in 2021 under a humanitarian resettlement programme during the evacuation from Afghanistan. Investigators are currently reviewing his background, immigration status, online activity, and potential extremist ties. As of now, there is no confirmed motive.

Federal Investigation Underway

The FBI and other national security agencies are treating the incident as a possible act of terrorism. However, officials have clarified that the suspect appears to have acted alone, and there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

Government Response

Following the shooting, President Donald Trump ordered an additional deployment of 500 National Guard troops to Washington, DC — on top of the existing forces already stationed under earlier security orders. Security has been tightened across the capital, including at government complexes, transport hubs, and public squares.

For now, the suspect remains hospitalized under heavy guard, and the area around the shooting site continues to be secured. More updates are expected as the investigation progresses.