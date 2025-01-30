Video Shows Exact Moment of US Plane Crash, What Happened in the Last Moment | Image: X

Washington DC: A passenger aircraft carrying 64 people collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, while approaching the runway, according to the US's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and defense officials.

The collision occurred over the Potomac River, triggering a massive emergency response. Authorities have not confirmed any casualties yet, as per local media.

Collision Caught on Camera

The video of the crash, followed by the collision, is circulating on social media, showing the two aircraft colliding mid-air and then exploding. The footage suggests a head-on collision, but officials have not confirmed the exact cause or the number of casualties.

The passenger plane involved is American Airlines Flight 5342, which had 60 passengers and four crew members on board. It had taken off from Wichita, Kansas. The White House has confirmed that a military helicopter was also involved in the crash.

Flights Halted at Reagan Airport