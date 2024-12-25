Video Shows Exact Moment Azerbaijan Plane Crashes During Emergency Landing

Astana: An Azerbaijan Airlines flight, carrying around 72 passengers, crashed near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. The Azerbaijan Airlines flight, en route from Baku to Grozny, Russia, was rerouted due to heavy fog in Grozny before it crashed near Aktau Airport.

Purported videos on social media show the plane falling to the ground and exploding into a fireball.

The plane, identified as flight J2-8243, was carrying 72 passengers and crew members at the time of the crash.

Six people are reported to have survived the crash, authorities said.