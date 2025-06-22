Watch: IAF Destroys Iranian Military Facility Housing Long-Range Khorramshahr Missiles

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday confirmed that Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets flew over Iranian territory and carried out a series of coordinated strikes on military storage facilities in the Yazd region.

According to the IDF, approximately 30 IAF jets launched the offensive, deploying more than 60 munitions across multiple high-value targets.

This marked the first time the Israeli Air Force struck the Yazd region, targeting the Imam Hussein Strategic Missile Headquarters, a key site used for storing Khorramshahr long-range missiles. The IDF noted that the site had served as a launch point for around 60 missiles fired toward Israeli territory.

The strikes were led in real time by IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar and Head of Air Operations Brig. Gen. Gilad Keinan, who monitored and directed the operation from the Israeli Air Force control room.

“In broad daylight, we surprised the ‘Imam Hussein’ missile headquarters in central Iran, the furthest target we’ve struck to date. We destroyed Khorramshahr missiles before they were launched at Israel and struck tunnels used to store the missiles,” said Maj. Gen. Bar.

He further added, “We are continuing waves of strikes across Iran, disrupting the enemy’s ability to launch salvos into Israeli territory, degrading their firepower capabilities, and operating decisively to defend the Israeli home front and reduce rocket fire."

In addition to Yazd, Israeli fighter jets struck missile launcher sites in Isfahan, Bushehr, and Ahvaz. The IDF reported that targets included military infrastructure involved in aerial defense battery production, the ‘Third Brigade’ UAV command center, and an adjacent UAV storage facility. During the operation, Israeli pilots identified Iranian troops preparing missile launchers and quickly neutralized the threats.

In a statement following the strikes, the IDF reiterated its determination to eliminate threats from within Iranian borders, “The IDF will continue to reach and strike in any area within Iranian territory to eliminate threats posed to the State of Israel,”

the statement read.