Israeli Air Force Destroys 20 Iranian Missile Launchers, Hits Key Missile Hubs In Major Pre-Emptive Strike | WATCH

Tel Aviv: Dramatic footage released by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) shows the moment the Israeli Air Force (IAF) destroyed an imminent threat, successfully targeting and dismantling six Iranian ballistic missile launchers just minutes before they were slated to fire toward major Israeli population centres.

The precision operation, conducted on the early hours of Friday, targeted a mobile missile array hidden within a rugged valley near the city of Qom.

In a statement posted on X, the IAF provided documentation of the "Attack on Missile Launcher and Defence System in Isfahan and Kam in Iran." The military confirmed that "Air Force aircraft attacked and destroyed, in the Kam area in Iran, a ballistic missile launcher armed and ready for launch toward the State of Israel."

Beyond the neutralisation of the missile threat, the operation also targeted Iranian anti-aircraft capabilities to ensure continued freedom of movement for Israeli jets. "In addition, a defence system intended to strike Air Force aircraft in Isfahan was destroyed," the statement added.

The footage, captured by an F-35I "Adir" surveillance footage, reveals the launchers, identified as advanced Ghadr and Khorramshahr platforms, being deployed and elevated into firing positions before being destroyed by stand-in precision-guided munitions.

Race Against Time

According to military officials, Israeli intelligence detected the imminent launch through a combination of satellite imagery and signals intelligence.

Within minutes, a squadron of IAF fighter jets, already operating in Iranian airspace as part of a broad-scale wave of strikes, was diverted to the site.

Further details of the operation were reported by the Times of Israel, citing the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), which confirmed that the strikes targeted multiple military installations inside Iran.

"Our pilots are operating with surgical precision to ensure that the Iranian regime’s fire arrays never reach our borders," said IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani. “The dismantling of these six launchers prevented a coordinated barrage that was aimed at the heart of Tel Aviv," he stated further.

According to the IAF, these precision strikes form part of a broader strategic campaign aimed at dismantling the offensive capabilities of the Iranian government. "These strikes join the effort to strike the fire arrays of the Iranian terror regime and deepen the IDF's air superiority in the area," the statement said.

Degrading the "Third Gulf War" Infrastructure

This strike is part of a massive operation that began on February 28, 2026. Military analysts report that the IAF, in collaboration with US forces, has now rendered over 300 ballistic missile launchers across Iran.

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin announced during a press conference that more than 20 targets were hit in the operation.

The Times of Israel reported that the strikes included two facilities in Isfahan where Iran stored advanced Ghadr ballistic missiles. Other sites struck comprised ballistic and cruise missile storage locations, along with air defence systems, the IDF said.

"We estimate that the strikes took out many dozens of ballistic missiles and cruise missiles," Defrin stated, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Strategic Impact

The destruction of these launchers not only protects Israeli civilians but also deepens the IAF's air superiority. By eliminating mobile launchers and regional air defence systems in Isfahan, the IAF has created safe corridors for continued operations against the regime’s military and nuclear infrastructure.

While Iran continues to attempt retaliatory salvos, with eight waves detected in the last 24 hours alone, the IDF maintains that its preemptive dismantling strategy is successfully exhausting the regime’s offensive magazine depth.