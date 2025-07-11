WATCH: Malaysian Police Helicopter Nosedives Crashes Into River

New Delhi: A Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) helicopter plunged into the waters of Sungai Pulai in Gelang Patah on Thursday morning.

Dramatic videos circulating online showed the aircraft nosediving directly into the river before disappearing under the surface.

Chopper Was Part of MITSATOM 2025 Exercise

The AS355N helicopter, bearing registration number 9M-PHG, was performing a flypast as part of the MITSATOM 2025 maritime exercise.

The drill involved multiple nations, including Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore. The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed the aircraft took off from the Tanjung Kupang police station at 9:51 am local time before the crash occurred.

Two media practitioners on duty were left stunned as they watched the helicopter lose altitude abruptly and slam into the river. Eyewitness accounts described the moment as “surreal and terrifying.”

All Five Police Personnel Rescued

Authorities confirmed that all five police personnel on board were successfully rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals. However, two officers remain in critical condition and are receiving respiratory assistance at Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru.