WATCH: Malaysian Police Helicopter Nosedives Crashes Into River

Updated 11 July 2025 at 00:01 IST
New Delhi: A Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) helicopter plunged into the waters of Sungai Pulai in Gelang Patah on Thursday morning.
Dramatic videos circulating online showed the aircraft nosediving directly into the river before disappearing under the surface.
The AS355N helicopter, bearing registration number 9M-PHG, was performing a flypast as part of the MITSATOM 2025 maritime exercise.
The drill involved multiple nations, including Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore. The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed the aircraft took off from the Tanjung Kupang police station at 9:51 am local time before the crash occurred.
Two media practitioners on duty were left stunned as they watched the helicopter lose altitude abruptly and slam into the river. Eyewitness accounts described the moment as “surreal and terrifying.”
Authorities confirmed that all five police personnel on board were successfully rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals. However, two officers remain in critical condition and are receiving respiratory assistance at Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru.
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. Malaysian aviation regulators and police authorities have launched a joint investigation to assess what went wrong during the demonstration.
Published 11 July 2025 at 00:00 IST