'Watch Out Or Else You May Be Eliminated': Iran Warns Trump After 'Twenty Times Harder' Threat Over Strait of Hormuz Blockade | Image: AP/File

Tehran: Day after US President Donald Trump warned Iran against stopping oil flow in the Strait of Hormuz, the Middle Eastern nation's security chief, Ali Larijani, threatened him asking him to watch out for threats, and boasted that even greater powers than him could not eliminate Iran.

"Even those greater than you could not eliminate Iran. Watch out for yourself, lest you be eliminated!" Larijani wrote in a post on X.

The warning comes in response to Trump's threat to Iran saying that if it stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, the war-torn nation will be hit by the US “twenty times harder”. Trump even threatened that the strikes will be so devastating that it will be impossible for Iran to "ever be built back".

"Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them - But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

In another post on X, Larijani issued an ultimatum saying that the Strait of Hormuz will be a Strait of “peace and prosperity for all” or it will be a “Strait of defeat and suffering” for warmongers.

The warning from Iran's security chief, who was also a close aide of the slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamineni, comes after Trump said that he is “disappointed” that Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new Supreme Leader.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference in Florida, Trump had said that Iran’s choice of leader was unlikely to bring any meaningful change to the country’s policies. He remarked that the appointment could lead to “more of the same problems” in relations between Tehran and the international community.