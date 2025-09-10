‘We Are Acting as per Constitution’: Nepal Army Denies Coup Rumours But Fails To Confirm KP Oli’s Whereabouts | Image: X

Nepal army's Brig General Rajaram Basnet, in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV's Senior Editor Shawan Sen dismissed the speculation of a military coup, asserting that the army is acting strictly within the bounds of the Nepali Constitution. “We are acting as per Nepali Constitution,” he said.

The statement comes amidst a period of intense political turmoil and uncertainty, as the nation battles with one of its worst civil unrest.

"The army hasn't taken over," Brig General Basnet stated, seeking to clarify the military's role in the ongoing crisis. He insisted that the Nepal Army's primary objective is to "normalise the situation" and restore calm to the country.

Brig General Basnet announced that the army would be consulting with all relevant political stakeholders. "We are calling all political stakeholders," he confirmed, indicating a commitment to finding a peaceful, negotiated end to the current unrest.

This consultation process, he noted, is an integral part of their efforts to work on a "settlement of this issue," signalling a reliance on dialogue rather than force.

Addressing concerns about the well-being of the country's political leadership, Brig General Basnet reassured that "they are safe." However, when pressed on the specific whereabouts of former Prime Minister KP Oli, the general was unable to provide a confirmation, stating simply that he could not confirm his location.

With speculations all across on who will take over Nepal's government, Basnet has confirmed Republic that there is still "no decision on who will take over."