'We Are Ready To Protect Our Interests': UK Says It Has 'Defence Capabilities' In Middle East Amid Ongoing Israel-Iran War

New Delhi: The UK government has stated that it does not want any further escalation in the Middle East after the US and Israeli forces launched a joint strike on Iran on Saturday. A spokesperson of the UK government stressed that the UK has a range of denfence capabilities in the region and the UK stands ready to protect its interests.

“Our immediate priority is the safety of UK nationals in the region and we will provide them with consular assistance, available 24/7,” the spokesperson said, adding, “As part of our longstanding commitments to the security of our allies in the Middle East, we have a range of defensive capabilities in the region, which we have recently bolstered. We stand ready to protect our interests.”