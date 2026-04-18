'We Cannot Wake Up Every Day To a President Threatening the World': Brazilian President Lula Amid Global Tensions

Brasília/Barcelona: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has issued a sharp rebuke against what he describes as reckless global posturing by powerful leaders, declaring that the world can no longer afford to start each day under the shadow of threats from a single nation’s president.

“We cannot wake up every day to a president threatening the world,” Lula said, in comments that appear to target U.S. President Donald Trump’s frequent social media statements and public warnings, particularly those directed at Iran amid escalating Middle East conflicts.

Speaking at an international summit of progressive leaders in Barcelona, Lula expanded on his criticism: “We cannot wake up every morning and go to bed every night with a tweet from a president threatening the world and declaring wars.” He urged world leaders, especially the permanent members of the UN Security Council, to prioritize diplomacy, mutual respect, and collective responsibility rather than unilateral intimidation.

The Brazilian leader’s remarks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East, including U.S. and Israeli actions toward Iran, as well as broader disputes involving trade tariffs and perceived interference in Latin American affairs. Lula has repeatedly emphasized that no single country should act as an “emperor” of global affairs, stressing that sovereignty and multilateralism must guide international relations.

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In earlier interviews, including one with Spanish newspaper El País, Lula made similar points, arguing that leaders, particularly those in their later years, should exercise “great maturity” and seek respect instead of ruling through fear. He has also condemned threats against nations like Iran and interference in countries such as Venezuela.

Lula’s statements reflect Brazil’s longstanding position as a proponent of South-South cooperation and a vocal critic of hegemonic approaches in global politics. As a key voice in the BRICS group and a major emerging economy, Brazil under Lula has pushed for reformed multilateral institutions capable of addressing conflicts without dominance by any one power.

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The Brazilian president’s address in Barcelona coincides with ongoing live developments in the Iran-related crisis, including reports of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and ceasefire discussions.