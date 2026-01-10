'We Do Not Wish To Be Americans': Greenland's Political Parties Hit Back At Trump's Threat

'We Do Not Wish To Be Americans': Greenland Political Parties Hit Back At Trump's Threat | Image: Reuters

Nuuk: In a rare occurrence, five political parties of Greenland has issued a joint statement to stand together amidst threats of take over from U.S. President Donald Trump. Hitting back at the threats, the parties firmly stated that the people of Greenland do not want to be Americans, and Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people.

The statement was issued by parties including, Demokraatit, Naleraq, Inuit Ataqatigiit, Siumut and Atassut.

'We Stand Together'

Expressing unity against external forces, the statement read, “We stand together…As leaders of Greenland’s political parties, we once again wish to underline our firm position that the United States’ disregard for our country must come to an end.”

“We do not wish to be Americans. We do not wish to be Danes. We wish to be Greenlanders," the parties firmly stated, adding, “Greenland is a country governed in accordance with the Self-Government Act and international law. The Government of Greenland and the Inatsisartut are elected by the people of Greenland, and through this mandate they cooperate with the United States and other Western countries, a cooperation that will continue in the future.”

‘No Other Country Can Interfere…'

Disregarding Trump's claim on the future of Greenland, the parties said, “The future of Greenland must be decided by the Greenlandic people. Work concerning Greenland’s future is conducted in dialogue with the population and prepared on the basis of international law and the Self-Government Act. No other country has the right to interfere in this process. We will decide our country’s future ourselves—without pressure to make hasty decisions, without delays imposed from outside, and without external interference.”

The statement further read, “In recent years, we have strengthened our international responsibility and engagement. This has been carried out through official diplomatic channels and in accordance with international principles based on mutual respect, and this approach will continue.”

The statement ended with a firm remark, reading, “Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people.”

What Did Trump Say?

Trump has repeatedly stated that annexation of Greenland is crucial for the national security of the United States. In a statement on Friday, Trump said, “We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour.”