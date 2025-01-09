'We Focus on High Performance Talent': Microsoft Plans to Cuts Job Over Underperformance

Microsoft is set to lay off employees as part of a strategy to address underperformance, according to a report by Business Insider. The tech giant is reportedly evaluating staff across all levels, including senior positions, to ensure high performance across its teams.

A spokesperson for Microsoft confirmed the layoffs but did not disclose the exact number of employees affected. “At Microsoft, we focus on high-performance talent. We are always working on helping people learn and grow. When people are not performing, we take the appropriate action,” the spokesperson said.

Employees Under Review

Reports suggest that managers have been reviewing employees at all levels over the past few months to identify those not meeting expectations. The company’s security division, a key part of its operations, is also said to be impacted by the layoffs.

Minimal Impact on Overall Workforce

Microsoft often replaces employees leaving for performance reasons, meaning the overall headcount might not see a significant change. As of June, the company employed around 2.28 lakh full-time staff globally, according to the report.