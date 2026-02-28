'We Have a Big Decision To Make... They're Very Difficult People': Trump on Nuclear Talks With Iran

Texas: US President Donald Trump on Friday described Iran as "very difficult" and "very dangerous" as the United States considers its next steps in nuclear negotiations, emphasising a preference for a peaceful resolution despite ongoing military tensions in the Middle East.

The third round of negotiations between Iran and the United States took place in Geneva on Thursday, and another round of talks will be held today.

Addressing a gathering in Texas, Trump said, "We have a big decision to make. You know that. Not easy. We have a very big decision to make. We have a country that's been for 47 years blowing people's legs off, arms off, and the face. They've been knocking out ships, killing people. Not only Americans, but lots of people."

Trump said the US faces a "big decision" in talks with Iran, while saying that any deal with Tehran must be "meaningful."

Advertisement

"We hit them real hard, as you know, with those beautiful B2 bombers, and recently knocked out their nuclear capability. But I'd rather do it the peaceful way, but they're very difficult people. I want to tell you that they're very dangerous people, very difficult people," he said.

"It's been terrible. 32,000 people have been killed over the last two to three months. They want to make a deal, but got to make a deal that's meaningful. I spoke with Ted Cruz, John, and all of them. On the way here, I said, "Well, got to make a deal that's meaningful," he said.

Advertisement

The latest round of talks comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington and comes against the backdrop of a significant US military build-up in the Middle East, as several countries advised their citizens to leave Iran amid concerns over potential US strikes.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he is "not exactly happy" with Iran's handling of negotiations over its nuclear program, stressing that the country cannot possess nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "We haven't made a final decision (on Iran). We're not exactly happy with the way they're negotiating. They cannot have nuclear weapons. And we're not thrilled with the way they're negotiating. So we'll see how it all works."