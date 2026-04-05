‘We Have Rescued Seriously Wounded Officer From Inside Mountains of Iran': Trump on F-15 Airman

Washington, D.C: President Donald Trump announced early Sunday that U.S. military forces have successfully rescued a seriously wounded Air Force colonel, the weapons systems officer from a downed F-15E Strike Eagle jet, from treacherous mountain terrain deep within Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, the president declared: “We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel.”

Trump described the mission as “one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History,” noting that the officer had been behind enemy lines and evading capture for more than a day after the jet was shot down on Friday. He added that the colonel “sustained injuries, but he will be just fine,” and emphasized that U.S. forces monitored his location continuously while planning the extraction.

The president highlighted the extreme risks involved: “This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to ‘man and equipment.’ It just doesn’t happen! The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran.”

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According to reports, the F-15E was brought down by Iranian air defenses, with both crew members ejecting. The pilot was recovered earlier in a daytime operation, while the colonel (the backseater) remained missing until the nighttime rescue effort. No U.S. casualties were reported among the rescue team.

Trump praised the bravery of U.S. service members, stating that dozens of aircraft equipped with advanced weaponry supported the operation. He is scheduled to hold a news conference with military officials at the Oval Office on Monday at 1:00 P.M. to provide further details.

