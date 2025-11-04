'We'll Ensure His Safe Return To India': Sudan Ambassador On Reports Of Indian National Abduction

New Delhi: Ambassador of Sudan to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, responded to media reports on the abduction of an Indian national in Sudan and said that the government is ready to play a role in ensuring his safe return. In his remarks to ANI, Ambassador Eltom said, “We have seen the reports of the Indian national who was abducted by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), but we are not in a position to confirm such reports. We pray that they keep him safe.”

"This militia is notorious for the atrocities that it can commit, but we hope that they will make sure that he's safe and sound. We, as a government, are ready to play any role in ensuring his safe return to India, and we'll cooperate with the Indian authorities. We'll offer everything that we can to ensure his return safely to India".

He further noted that Sudan shares India's position on the need to reform the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council."We have seen the inaction of the international system when it came to the issues of Sudan. We have submitted very concrete evidence of the support this militia is getting from other countries in the region.

This is a threat to international peace and security." He observed how, in light of the crisis unfolding in Sudan, there is a need for a more responsive international organisation and a more supportive international system. Speaking about the situation in Sudan, the Ambassador shared that most of the country is under the control of the national army, with Darfur being the exception, which is held by the militia.

He noted that it has been observed in the past that the RSF can capture some areas, but for a short time, as the army would retake what was captured. Speaking at the press conference earlier in the national capital on Monday, Ambassador Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom responded to media queries on reports of the abduction of an Indian national in Sudan.

He also called for the international community to take steps such as designating the RSF as a terrorist organisation and US recognition of its crimes as genocide. On Thursday, the members of the United Nations Security Council expressed grave concern over escalating violence in and around El Fasher, North Darfur.

In its press statement on Sudan, the UNSC members condemned the assault by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Fasher and its devastating impact on the civilian population. The members of the Security Council recalled resolution 2736 (2024), which demands that the RSF lift the siege of El Fasher and calls for an immediate halt to the fighting and for de-escalation in and around El Fasher, where famine and extreme food insecurity conditions are at risk of spreading further and strongly urged the RSF to implement the provisions of this resolution.

"The members of the Security Council also condemned reported atrocities being perpetrated by the RSF against the civilian population, including summary executions and arbitrary detentions, and expressed grave concern at the heightened risk of large-scale atrocities, including ethnically motivated atrocities.

The members called for all perpetrators of violations to be held accountable. The members of the Security Council demanded that all parties to the conflict protect civilians and abide by their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and fulfil resolution 2736 (2024), as well as abide by their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration.

The members of the Security Council called upon all parties to the conflict to respect and protect humanitarian personnel, their premises and assets in accordance with their obligations under international law", the statement noted.