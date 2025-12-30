'We'll Knock The Hell Out Of Them': Trump's Stern Warning To Iran If Nuclear Program Rebuilds | Image: AP

Florida: US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that the United States would carry out another military strike against Iran if it attempts to rebuild its ballistic missile or nuclear programme.

Speaking to reporters alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump said Washington was closely watching Tehran’s actions.

“I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down,” Trump said. “We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them.”

When asked whether the US would support an Israeli strike targeting Iran’s missile programme, Trump said he would support an attack on Iran “immediately” if it tries to redevelop its nuclear capabilities, urging Tehran instead to pursue talks with the United States.

Trump said, “If they will continue with the missiles, yes. The nuclear? One will be: Yes, absolutely. The other is: We’ll do it immediately.”

“That’s smarter. They could have made a deal the last time before we went through, you know, a big attack on them," Trump added.

Earlier this year, the US bombed three nuclear facilities in Iran, an operation Trump has repeatedly described as a major military success, which “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear programme. However, Netanyahu has recently warned that Iran is once again expanding its ballistic missile programme and is expected to push for tougher action during his meeting with Trump.

When asked whether he would support the overthrow of the Iranian regime, Trump avoided giving a direct answer but spoke at length about Iran’s internal situation.

“I am not going to talk about the overthrow of a regime,” Trump said. “They have got a lot of problems there. They have tremendous inflation. Their economy is no good, and the people aren't happy.”

He added, “Every time they have a riot, or whenever somebody forms a group, big or small, they start shooting people. They kill people. I have watched this for years, there is tremendous discontent.”