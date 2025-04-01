We Prepared For Any Number of Contingencies: Butch Willmore Reflects on 9-Month Space Stay

Butch Wilmore on Importance of Contingency Planning Training

“We had a plan. We were in a human space flight but because we were in a human spaceflight we prepared for any number of contingencies because this is a curvy road and you never know where it’s gonna go. We pivoted to all the training we did earlier we will never need it to do and that is what makes Human spaceflight special. Preparing for any number of contingencies is what we do,” Wilmore said.