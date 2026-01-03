'We're Going To Run The Country': Trump Announces US Control Over Venezuela After Maduro Capture

Florida: Following a surprise military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, US President Donald Trump announced that the US will run Venezuela for now. At a press conference in Florida, Trump claimed that the US will oversee Venezuela until a transition is established, without providing details. However, so far, there is no visible sign of the US exerting control over the country as Venezuela's security forces remain in control of key sites.

Praising the operation in Venezuela, Trump said, "We're going to run the country until we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition." He lauded the military action carried out by the US military, deeming it "one of the most stunning attacks and effective displays of American military might". Trump outlined that no nation could match America's achievement, rendering Venezuelan military capacities powerless. He described Maduro's leadership as "horrible and breathtaking" and asserted the operation was to secure peace and stability for Venezuelans.

Notably, the US military, working with law enforcement, captured Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, who face narco-terrorism charges in the US. Maduro's whereabouts were previously unknown, but Trump claimed they were captured and flown out of the country. The United States carried out a military operation in Venezuela, capturing Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores. The pair is expected to face narco-terrorism charges in US courts.

The operation has left Venezuela's leadership uncertain and raised concerns about the country's stability. Trump claimed the US will run Venezuela until a safe transition of power can take place.

