'We Will Be Pleasantly Surprised By Actions Of President Xi; Have Great Relationship With Him': US President Trump

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump expressed optimism after his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, stating that he had discussed a range of areas, including trade and his visit to China in April next year. Trump made the remarks while interacting with reporters on board Air Force One.

Answering a question about his call with Japanese PM Takaichi, Trump said that he had a "great talk" with her and added, “I have a good relationship with her. I also had an excellent talk with President Xi of China, and I think that part of the world is doing fine.” Trump said in his discussion with Xi that they discussed “Mostly trade.”

"I spoke to President Xi about a lot of things, trade and buying our farm products, and he (Xi Jinping) said he agreed with me. He's going to -- I think he's going to surprise you on the upside very much... I asked him, I'd like you to buy it a little faster. I'd like you to buy more. He's more or less agreed to do that. I think we will be pleasantly surprised by President Xi's actions. I have a good relationship, a great relationship with him. I like him. He likes me. I'm going to be going there in April... I'm going to be going to China in April with Japan," Trump said.

Speaking about Japanese PM Takaichi, he added, “We have a great relationship. The new Prime Minister, myself-- she's brilliant, she's fierce, and she's going to be a great leader.” In a post on the social media platform Truth Social on Monday (local time), Trump said that they had an outstanding phone conversation.

He said the conversation followed their "highly successful" meeting in South Korea on October 30 and that both sides had made significant progress in keeping recent agreements current and accurate. "Since then, there has been considerable progress on both sides in keeping our agreements current and precise.

Now we can set our sights on the big picture," Trump said in his post on Truth Social. US President Donald Trump has said that he will travel to China in April at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. President Trump also announced that he would host the Chinese leader for a state visit in the United States later in 2026. He said that the US relationship with China is "powerful" and that he has accepted an invitation from Xi to visit Beijing in April 2026.