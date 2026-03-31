'Cut Off the Foot of Any Aggressor Who Enters': Iran Issues Stern Warning to US-Israel Amid Trump's Kharg Island Threat

New Delhi: Iran has issued a stern warning to the United States and Israel, vowing to “cut off the foot of any aggressor who enters the country”, as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

The statement came from Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya, a key Iranian military command body. His remarks were a direct response to what he called the "incorrect assessments" of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

'A Strategic Mistake': Iran

Zolfaqari accused American and Israeli leadership of miscalculating Iran's national strength, claiming they have relied on "material and worldly indicators" to measure the resolve of the Iranian people and its armed forces.

"Such miscalculations have made it impossible for the enemy to predict the unprecedented presence of wise and revolutionary people in the streets and the miraculous authority and resistance of the armed forces on the battlefield," Zolfaqari said.

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He described these misjudgments as a "strategic mistake" that has humiliated Iran's enemies and put them “on the path to destruction.".

The spokesperson further alleged that the US and Israel have attempted to force Iran into submission through a combination of propaganda, displays of advanced military hardware, and targeted killings.

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"They think with illusions that they can surrender a powerful and proud Iran... by waging a propaganda war, displaying seemingly advanced military weapons and equipment, and assassinating children, women, men, scientists, and brave commanders of the armed forces," he stated.

Strait of Hormuz: 'A Wish They Will Take to Their Grave'

Zolfaqari also addressed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments. He dismissed any enemy ambition to dominate the waterway.

"They also think they can dominate the Strait of Hormuz, but they will take this wish to their grave forever," he warned.

In his most striking remark, Zolfaqari delivered a blunt ultimatum to what he called the "defeated American-Zionist enemies of Islamic Iran."

"The aware and resistant nation and their proud sons in the armed forces have proven that they will cut off the feet of any aggressor against their country and bring them to black soil and humiliation," he said.

Trump Threatens to Blow up Kharg Island

The statement comes a day after US President Donald Trump warned that if Iran does not get “serious” with talks and does not strike a “peace deal”, it may blow up the country's energy infrastructure, including electricity plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island.

Trump said on Truth Social that his administration “is in serious discussions” with Iran to end military operations, but he threatened mass destruction of the country’s energy resources unless a deal is reached “shortly.”

“Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!),” Trump posted.

Trump's Back and Forth on Iran 'Peace Deal'

Trump has been reportedly pestering Iran to get on talks with the US, to put an end to the war in the Middle East, which has raged on for a month now. The war has shown no signs of letting up: Tehran struck a key water and electrical plant in Kuwait, and an oil refinery in Israel came under attack.

Earlier, in an interview with the Financial Times, Trump warned that American troops could seize the country’s Kharg Island export hub, at the same time repeatedly pressing on that talks with Iran are ongoing, though Tehran denies negotiating directly. He has, at the same time, ramped up his threats, as more Marines and U.S. troops continue to be deployed into the Middle East.

In the interview, Trump said his preference would be to “take the oil in Iran,” a move that would require seizing Kharg Island, the terminal through which nearly all of Iran’s oil exports pass.

“Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t,” he continued, stressing, “We have a lot of options.”