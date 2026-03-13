‘Will Destroy Their Assets’: Key Points From Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s First Message to the Nation

New Delhi: Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first message to the nation, outlining Iran’s stance on the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel and what lies ahead for the country.

He discussed the conflict, the role of the Iranian people, regional difficulties, and national unity in the message. Additionally, he made a number of forceful remarks regarding regional resistance, repercussions, and the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz.

Here are the key messages from his address:

Vows retaliation against the United States

The new leader made it clear that Iran will respond strongly to attacks and will not hesitate to strike back.“The will of the people is to continue effective defense, and their presence on the scene must be maintained. The Strait of Hormuz must remain closed.”

Speaking about the current war, he said the Iranian people want a continued strong response against the enemy. “Our brave soldiers, who have bravely halted the enemy’s advance with their crushing blows, dispelling any illusions the enemy had of controlling our homeland or possibly fragmenting it.”

He added that the demand from the people is for a response that would make the enemy regret its actions. “The people’s demand is for continued effective and regret-inducing defense.”

Strategic Use of the Strait of Hormuz

One of the most significant parts of the speech was his position on the strategic waterway, which is crucial for global oil shipments.

“The will of the people is to continue effective defense, and their presence on the scene must be maintained. The Strait of Hormuz must remain closed,” Ayatollah Khamenei said on Thursday.

He also repeated the demand while referring to the public’s expectations from the country’s armed forces.

“He added that the people’s demand is for ‘continued effective and regret-inducing defense,’ reiterating that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz remained a priority.”

Opening New Fronts Against Adversaries

Khamenei warned that Iran would continue responding to attacks coming from foreign military installations in neighboring countries.

“We share borders with 15 countries, both land and sea, and have always sought warm and constructive relations with them,” he said, adding that the enemy has established military and financial bases in some of these nations.

“He made it clear that while Iran will continue to target these foreign bases, it remains committed to good relations with its neighbors, provided they stop hosting such foreign military installations.”

Vow to Avenge Iranian Casualties

A major portion of the speech focused on revenge for Iranian lives lost in the conflict.

“Furthermore, I assure everyone that we will not abandon the pursuit of justice for the blood of our martyrs,” he declared.

“The revenge we seek is not limited to the martyrdom of the great leader of the revolution but extends to every member of the nation who is killed by the enemy.”

Hardline Posture Toward Israel and the US

Khamenei praised Iran’s military forces and vowed continued resistance against what he described as aggression.

“Our brave soldiers, who have bravely halted the enemy’s advance with their crushing blows, dispelling any illusions the enemy had of controlling our homeland or possibly fragmenting it,” he said.

He also described recent attacks as acts of terrorism against the Iranian people.

“In this regard, I urge all service organizations to offer their full support to those in need and to the people’s volunteer relief structures,” he said while referring to “these challenging times of terrorism by the US and the Israeli regime against the Iranian people.”

Confronting Regional Challenges

The new leader also addressed neighboring countries, urging them to reconsider allowing foreign powers to use their territory against Iran.

“We share borders with 15 countries, both land and sea, and have always sought warm and constructive relations with them.”

He emphasized that Iran’s response would continue as long as foreign bases were used for attacks.

“He made it clear that while Iran will continue to target these foreign bases, it remains committed to good relations with its neighbors, provided they stop hosting such foreign military installations.”

Mourning His Father and Former Leader

A deeply emotional moment in the speech came when Khamenei mourned the death of his predecessor, who died during the holy month of Ramadan.

“In the beginning of my words, I must offer my condolences to my Master, Imam Mahdi, may God hasten his return, on the occasion of soul-burning martyrdom of the great Leader of the revolution, the dear, wise Khamenei.”

He described the moment he saw the body of the late leader and spoke about the legacy he left behind.

“O Leader, your departure has left a heavy sorrow upon the hearts of all,” he said. “You always longed for this end, and indeed, God granted it to you while you were reciting the Qur’an on the morning of the 10th of Ramadan.”

Call for Unity and People’s Participation

Khamenei also stressed that the strength of Iran lies in the participation and unity of its people.

“One of the great qualities of the martyred leader and his predecessor was involving the people in all aspects of life, continuously educating them, and relying on their strength in practice.”

“If your strength does not appear on the scene, neither leadership nor any of the institutions, whose true purpose is to serve the people, will function properly.”

War Enters Day 14 With No Signs of De-escalation

There are currently no indications that the battle between Iran, Israel, and the United States will end anytime soon, and the speech is being given on the thirteenth day of the conflict. Rather, the region's tensions are still rising. Iran presented three demands for an end to the war with the United States and Israel on Day 13 of the conflict. According to Tehran, the war can only come to a conclusion if its rights are acknowledged, compensation is made, and assurances against further aggression are provided.

Iran is still dedicated to peace, according to Masoud Pezeshkian, but the crisis can only end if Washington and Tel Aviv agree to its demands. According to him, the war started after attacks by the United States and Israel, and it can end only if there are strong international assurances for Iran’s security.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump said the United States intends to proceed with military operations. Speaking at a campaign-style rally in Kentucky ahead of the November midterm elections, Trump claimed Washington has gained the upper hand in the ongoing dispute. The region has already seen significant disruption and casualties as a result of the conflict. Fears of supply interruptions brought on by growing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have also increased the price of oil globally.