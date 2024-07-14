Published 12:20 IST, July 15th 2024
'We Will Fear Not': Donald Trump's New Statement After Assassination Bid in Pennsylvania
Former US President and Republican nominee, Donald Trump posted a new statement after he was injured in the sensational assassination bid in Pennsylvania.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Abhishek Tiwari
Former US President Donald Trump's statement after assassination bid | Image: AP Photo
Listen to this article
18:03 IST, July 14th 2024