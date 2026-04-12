‘We Win’: Trump Declares Victory Regardless Of Iran Deal Outcome

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed strong confidence in America's position amid ongoing high-level US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, stating that Washington stands to "win" regardless of whether a deal is reached.

On US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, US President Donald Trump said, "They've been meeting for many hours. We will see what happens. Regardless of that, we win. Maybe they make a deal; maybe they don't. It doesn't matter. From the standpoint of America, we win. The boats are sailing up and heading out to our country. We are loading the huge tankers with oil and gas."

The remarks come amid continued diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran, with key issues including maritime security and energy flows through strategic routes such as the Strait of Hormuz believed to be central to the discussions.

Responding to a query by ANI on whether the United States would consider releasing Iranian assets, Trump reiterated his stance that the outcome of the negotiations would not alter America's strategic advantage.

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"We will see what happens. We are in a deep negotiation with Iran, we win regardless. We have defeated them militarily... We are sweeping the Strait. Whether we make a deal or not, it makes no difference to me and the reason is because we've won... We were not helped by NATO," Trump added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of in-person talks between the United States and Iran concluded in Islamabad late on Saturday night after several hours of negotiations involving multiple stakeholders, marking a significant development in ongoing diplomatic discussions.

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Following the discussions, both delegations exchanged written texts to document and confirm areas of understanding reached during the day, according to Iranian state media Press TV. The exchange is seen as an effort to formalise progress made during the face-to-face engagement.

The development comes after an initial round of discussions concluded earlier, paving the way for continued negotiations between the delegations. The talks are being seen as a key diplomatic effort to reduce tensions and explore possibilities of a structured understanding between the United States and Iran.

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, the latest round of negotiations extended into late-night deliberations, indicating the urgency and sensitivity surrounding the dialogue process. The report stated that key representatives from both sides were present in Islamabad for the discussions, reflecting the high-level nature of the engagement.

On the US side, Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior advisor Jared Kushner, who is also the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, are part of the delegation. The Iranian delegation includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and senior diplomat Ali Bagheri Kani.