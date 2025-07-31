'We Would Be Dead...': Donald Trump Justifies Tariff War Sabotaging Other Countries' Interests

World News: To defend his trade policies, US President Donald Trump has once again justified his aggressive use of tariffs, saying they are essential for America's survival.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social on July 31st, Trump wrote, “If our country was not able to protect itself by using TARIFFS AGAINST TARIFFS, WE WOULD BE DEAD,’ WITH NO CHANCE OF SURVIVAL OR SUCCESS.”

Sabotaging Other Countries' Interests

His statement comes out on social media ahead of a court hearing that could reshape the legal foundation of Trump’s tariff strategy. The case challenges his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping import duties on countries including China, Mexico, Brazil, and even long-standing allies like the European Union and Japan.

What’s at Stake?

In this very legal challenge a group of small business owners and Democratic-led states argue that Trump government has misused the loopholes under IEEPA, which was originally designed for wartime economic restrictions.

Trump Tariff In a Nutshell

To understand broadly, Trump’s tariffs include a 10% baseline on most imports, 145% on selected Chinese goods, and 50% on Brazilian exports. These measures have sparked global trade tensions and drawn criticism from economists and trade experts.

Trump’s Justification

Donald Trump is trying his best to justify his trade policies, calling tariffs a necessary tool to protect American industries from unfair trade practices and economic threats. He has also cited national emergencies, immigration control, and drug trafficking as reasons for invoking emergency powers to justify the tariffs.

What If Court Rules Against Trump?

The question that is ticking in everyone's mind right now is what if the court rules against Trump's tariff policies? Well, even if the court rules against Trump’s use of IEEPA, his team is expected to come up with other legal frameworks, like Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act (national security grounds) and Section 301 of the Trade Act (unfair trade practices).

Trump’s take on US tariff policies broadly reflect his economic doctrine of protectionism and self-reliance, which continues to shape his political narrative.