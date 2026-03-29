'Welcome To Hell': Iranian Daily Warns Troops To 'Leave In Coffins' Amid US Ground Invasion Reports

New Delhi: With the West Asia war showing no signs of ebbing, Iran's English-language daily, the Tehran Times, issued a stern warning to Washington on Saturday against any potential ground invasion, declaring that foreign troops trying to enter its territory will 'leave only in coffins'.

The warning has been splashed across the Daily's front page under the headline "Welcome To Hell" amid reports of United States considering the deployment of up to 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East to intensify attacks on Iran.

Reports from Washington suggest that the Pentagon is outlining plans for a new phase of the conflict, focusing on limited ground operations rather than a full-scale invasion as thousands of American soldiers and Marines arrive in West Asia.

Trump's War Claims

Despite President Trump’s frequent assertions that ongoing peace talks are being held with Tehran to resolve the conflict, an Iranian daily has issued a warning to the United States. To date, Iran has denied the existence of any such diplomatic discussions with the Trump administration.

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The Tehran Times escalated its support for the government by issuing a grim warning through its front-page imagery.

The paper featured a photograph of fully armed troops boarding a military plane, a clear symbol of potential deployment and conflict. Together with a bold headline, this visual signaled Iran's defiance and readiness to retaliate forcefully against any ground escalation.

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By blending aggressive rhetoric with symbolic visuals, the publication highlights the dangers of further escalation. It characterizes any potential ground mission as a move toward a significantly more perilous and volatile confrontation.

West Asia War

Meanwhile, despite claims by Trump, the conflict in West Asia continues to intensify. Late on Saturday (March 28), the US Central Command released footage of airstrikes targeting Iranian naval vessels.

In a post on X, the command said, “For decades, Iranian naval vessels have threatened and harassed global shipping in regional waters, but those days are over.”

Iran, however, claimed that the US had suffered “heavy casualties” in strikes on two American military “hideouts” in Dubai, according to state-run Tasnim News Agency.

President's warning

Meanwhile, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday cautioned Gulf nations against supporting the US and Israel in any potential military action targeting Tehran.

He urged regional countries not to permit their territories to be used as launch points for attacks, warning that such involvement could undermine stability and long-term development in the region.