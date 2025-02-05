‘We’re Having Fun’: Bill Gates Opens Up About ‘Serious’ Girlfriend Paula Hurd

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Paula Hurd during an appearance on The Today Show. | Image: ANI

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Paula Hurd during an appearance on The Today Show.

“I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula,” Gates shared, speaking publicly about their relationship for the first time. “We’re having fun, going to the Olympics, and doing lots of great things.”

The couple first made headlines in 2023 following Gates’ divorce from ex-wife Melinda French Gates. However, speculations about their relationship began after Paula’s husband, former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, passed away.

Gates, who was married to Melinda for 27 years, has previously expressed regrets about their split, calling it “the mistake I most regret” in an interview.

‘I Have Moved Past the Divorce’: Bill Gates

“I’ve moved past the divorce,” he said on The Today Show. “And Melinda’s doing well. I have a lot of work that I love to do, so I’m not really complaining about anything,” he added.

Gates and Melinda, who share three children—Rory (25), Phoebe (22), and Jennifer (28)—as well as two grandchildren, Leila and Mia, still maintain a relationship.

“The divorce wasn’t great. But having those three kids and the work we were able to do together, even if I knew it wouldn’t last forever, I would still do it again,” Gates reflected.

Despite their separation, Gates shared that he and Melinda continue to see each other. “Melinda and I still see each other, we have three kids and two grandchildren, so there are family events. The kids are doing well. They have good values.”

He also admitted feeling disappointed when Melinda decided to leave the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation following their divorce. “When we got divorced, it was tough, and then she made the decision to leave the foundation—I was disappointed that she chose to go,” he remarked.

The former couple officially announced their divorce in May 2021, though Melinda later revealed they had been living separate lives for about a year before the announcement.

In his recently released memoir, “Source Code: My Beginnings,” Gates expresses gratitude to his girlfriend.