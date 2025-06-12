‘We’re Moving Out’: Trump Signals US Evacuations from Middle East Amid Tensions with Iran

The United States has begun a partial evacuation of its personnel from the Middle East, citing heightened regional tensions and growing fears over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that US personnel are being withdrawn from select locations, warning the region “could be a dangerous place.”

“They are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens,” Trump told reporters. “We’ve given notice to move out.” He reiterated his hardline stance on Iran, adding, “They can’t have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

The decision comes in the wake of a Reuters report citing US and Iraqi sources who revealed that Washington is preparing for a partial evacuation of its embassy in Baghdad and is allowing military dependents to leave posts in countries such as Bahrain and Kuwait. The US State Department later confirmed this by updating its global travel advisory, ordering the departure of non-emergency government personnel due to “heightened regional tensions.”

While the sources did not specify the nature of the security threats prompting the evacuation, US intelligence reports have indicated that Israel may be preparing for a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities—potentially triggering a wider regional conflict. Oil prices surged more than 4 percent on the news, with Brent crude rising to \$69.18 per barrel.

The US has a broad military footprint in the Middle East, with bases in Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE. A US official said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents, mainly those based in Bahrain. The US Embassy in Kuwait stated it remains “fully operational,” and no changes have been made to staffing at the embassy in Qatar or operations at Al Udeid Air Base.

The developments come as nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked. Trump, in an interview with the New York Post, said he was growing “less confident” that Iran would agree to stop enriching uranium—a key demand in any potential deal. “They seem to be delaying, and I think that’s a shame,” he said.

Adding to the pressure, US Army General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, head of US Central Command, confirmed that he had presented President Trump with “a wide range of options” to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran. Kurilla postponed planned congressional testimony due to the rising tensions.

Meanwhile, Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that any strike on Iran would provoke retaliation against US military bases across the region. Echoing this, Iran’s UN mission posted on X, “Threats of ‘overwhelming force’ won’t change facts, Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon and US militarism only fuels instability.”

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas added to the urgency on Thursday, stating on X that Defense Secretary Hegseth had confirmed Iran was actively working towards developing a nuclear weapon. “This cannot be allowed to happen,” he wrote.

Tensions have been particularly high in Iraq, where 2,500 US troops are stationed. While the Iraqi government has reported no specific threats warranting an evacuation, Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq have repeatedly targeted US forces since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

The volatile environment is prompting further concern for maritime operations. Britain’s maritime authority warned of increased risks to shipping in the Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz critical waterways bordering Iran. The UK’s Foreign Office stated it is monitoring the situation and will review its embassy presence in Iraq accordingly.

As both military and diplomatic channels remain fraught, the next round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations is expected to begin in the coming days. Tehran is reportedly preparing a counterproposal after rejecting Washington’s latest offer.

With each side issuing stark warnings and preparing for potential confrontation, the Middle East is once again on edge caught between stalled diplomacy and the looming threat of conflict.