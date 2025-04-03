‘We’re Not Going to Fix Things Overnight,' says JD Vance Whilst Defending Trump's Tariffs

Vice President JD Vance said in an interview on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s tax cuts will help Americans deal with rising costs but are not intended to counterbalance the effects of new tariffs.

Speaking on FOX & Friends, Vance described Trump’s tariff policy as a “total shift in the way that we’ve done economic policy in the United States,” but insisted it was necessary. He also pushed back on concerns that the tariffs would drive up prices, saying the administration is focused on tax relief and deregulation.

“So, yeah, we’re going to cut your taxes,” Vance said. “You’re going to have more money in your pocket, and that’s, of course, going to help you deal with the cost of inflation. But that’s not about offsetting the tariffs.”

Concerns Over Rising Prices

Experts have warned that Trump’s tariffs could significantly raise costs for consumers—especially low-income households. Some fear that the combination of higher prices and supply chain disruptions could further increase inflation.

When asked about potential price hikes, Vance acknowledged the challenge but urged patience. “What I’d ask folks to appreciate here is that we’re not going to fix things overnight,” he said.

However, he argued that over time, Americans would see the benefits of the administration’s policies. “With the right deregulation, people are going to see it in their pocketbook,” he said, adding that stronger trade protections would provide job security by preventing foreign countries from “taking advantage” of the U.S.

Here is What you Need to Know

Despite the administration’s optimism, economic indicators suggest growing unease. Consumer confidence dipped in March, reflecting uncertainty about the impact of tariffs. Meanwhile, financial markets remain volatile as businesses and investors assess the potential consequences of the new trade measures.