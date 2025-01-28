‘We’re on the Same Page’: Vivek Ramaswamy on Being Asked if Elon Musk Fired Him From DOGE

‘We’re on the Same Page’: Ramaswamy on Being Asked if Musk Fired Him From DOGE | Image: AP

Washington: Vivek Ramaswamy, once a key player in US President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), dismissed all claims of discord with Elon Musk, his co-leader after he stepped down from his role.

When asked if friction with Musk led to his exit, he said, "That’s incorrect." However, he clarified that their working relationship was complementary rather than conflicting, Ramasamy said, "I focused more on a constitutional law legislative approach. He focused more on a technology approach... no better person to lead that technology digital approach than Elon Musk."

He also emphasised their shared mission to reform government bureaucracy, calling it a collaborative effort.

"We’re on the same page—divide and conquer in saving the country. It’s not a one-man show," he added.

Speaking during the interview the biotech entrepreneur and cultural commentator confirmed his political aspirations, saying, I’m pursuing elected office very shortly. We will have an announcement soon," although he did not provide any elaborated details on this.

Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, earned hundreds of millions of dollars in the pharmaceutical and investment sectors. His approach to politics has mirrored his business strategies, including attracting investors and seeking ambitious goals. Although his presidential campaign did not succeed, as per reports, Ramaswamy has now shifted his attention to the Ohio governor's race.

Ramaswamy's exit comes amid controversy over his criticism of American cultural attitudes.