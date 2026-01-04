‘Warning To Anyone Who Would…’: 'Peacemaker' Trump’s Stern Message After Unilateral Offensive Against Venezuela | Top Quotes

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump made a shocking declaration on Saturday, saying the 'United States would run Venezuela for now', hours after US forces executed a large-scale military operation in Caracas and captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Later in the day, Trump spoke from his Florida residence, calling the midnight attack one of the most potent military operations in American history and stating that Washington could not permit a leadership void in the oil-rich South American country.

“We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition. We can’t take a chance that somebody else takes over Venezuela without the good of the Venezuelan people in mind,” Trump said.

The statement indicated a major escalation in US involvement in Venezuela, following a night-time operation that Trump said used massive American force across air, land and sea to seize the country’s sitting president from the heart of the capital.

Trump Details Overnight Operation

During his speech in Florida, Trump claimed that US law enforcement and special forces had launched what he described as a spectacular assault on a heavily guarded military complex in Caracas. He claimed that the operation, which he characterized as swift, lethal, and definitive, left the city mostly in the dark.

According to Trump, all Venezuelan military capacities were left powerless and Maduro and his wife were captured without the harm of a single American life or piece of equipment.

“Not a single American service member was killed. Not a single piece of American equipment was lost,” he said.

According to Trump, Maduro and Flores were flown out of Venezuela and are now subject to American prosecution. According to him, both have been charged with narco-terrorism in the Southern District of New York.

“Captured along with his wife, Celia Flores, both of whom now face American justice,” Trump said.

He described the operation as an unparalleled demonstration of American military might and skill and likened it to previous US strikes.

Claims Against Maduro

Trump said Maduro and his wife are now in US custody and will face criminal charges in the United States.

“Maduro and his wife will soon face the full might of American justice and stand trial on American soil,” Trump said, adding that the evidence against them would be presented in a court of law.

He said both have been indicted in the Southern District of New York on charges related to narco-terrorism.

“Captured along with his wife, Celia Flores, both of whom now face American justice, Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York for their campaign of deadly narco-terrorism against the United States and its citizens,” he said.

Trump accused Maduro of leading a vast criminal network responsible for trafficking large quantities of drugs into the US, alleging that Venezuela was a major source of narcotics entering by sea.

“The illegitimate dictator Maduro was the kingpin of a vast criminal network responsible for trafficking colossal amounts of deadly drugs into the United States,” Trump said.

He also accused Maduro of sending violent gangs, including Tren de Aragua, into the US, blaming them for serious crimes.

US Issues Warning to Venezuelan Leadership

Trump issued a direct warning to political and military leaders in Venezuela, saying further action could follow if they did not cooperate.

“All political and military figures in Venezuela should understand: what happened to Maduro can happen to them, and it will happen to them if they do not serve their people and their nation,” Trump said. He said the US military would remain in Venezuela until a proper political transition is completed.

“We’re there now, and we’re going to stay until such time as the proper transition can take place,” he said. Trump cautioned Venezuelan political and military leaders that further action could be taken if they do not cooperate and stated that the US military would stay in Venezuela until a genuine transition is finished.

“We’re there now, and we’re going to stay until such time as the proper transition can take place,” he declared. He stated that the Venezuelan people will gain from the US oil corporations being brought in to fix the country's broken oil infrastructure. Additionally, Trump affirmed that US Navy forces are still stationed in the area and that the embargo on Venezuelan oil is still in effect.

Although he asserted that the first operation had already accomplished its goals, he stated that the US was ready to conduct more military action if necessary.

How Trump First Announced the Operation

The first public confirmation of the operation came early Saturday morning, when Trump posted on his Truth Social platform shortly after 4:30 a.m. ET.

Trump wrote:

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J.TRUMP”

Hours later, Trump shared a photograph on Truth Social showing Maduro aboard a US warship, blindfolded and handcuffed, wearing what appeared to be noise-cancelling ear protection and grey sportswear. Trump later identified the vessel as the USS Iwo Jima, saying it was heading to New York.

What Happened in Caracas

Numerous explosions were reported throughout Caracas early on Saturday, and low-flying planes were spotted above the capital as part of the US operation. Venezuelan officials called the bombing a "imperialist attack" and accused the US of hitting both military and civilian facilities right away.

Maduro and Flores were taken from their home inside the Fort Tiuna military base, one of the nation's most secure facilities, according to Venezuelan officials. Nahum Fernandez, a prominent member of the ruling party, characterized the event as a kidnapping that took place after aircraft struck the vicinity of their residence.

Delcy Rodriguez, the vice president of Venezuela, claimed that Maduro's location was unknown and called for evidence of his survival.

How Pressure Built Over Months

​​After months of increasing pressure from Washington, the operation was carried out. Trump's administration has launched a maximum pressure campaign against the Venezuelan regime since he joined office for a second term.

Maduro has been accused by Trump on multiple occasions of destabilizing the Americas through illegal immigration to the United States and drug trafficking. Washington accused Maduro of being one of the biggest drug traffickers in the world and set a $50 million bounty for him in July.

The Trump administration started conducting airstrikes against suspected drug smugglers in the Caribbean Sea and labeled Venezuelan gangs, notably Tren de Aragua, as terrorist organizations. Additionally, the US progressively expanded its military presence in the Venezuelan region and captured Venezuelan oil vessels.

In late November, Trump issued an ultimatum to Maduro to surrender power, offering him safe passage out of the country. Maduro turned down the offer, claiming that the US was trying to seize control of Venezuela's oil assets. Maduro declared a few days prior to his arrest that he would welcome US involvement in the oil industry.

What Happens Next

The future of Venezuela remains uncertain. Framing the conflict as a struggle for freedom, Venezuela's defense minister has promised to battle on and urged people to oppose what he called a foreign invasion.

The military and institutions of Venezuela seem to be unharmed by Maduro's detention. Trump affirmed that Washington will be crucial in determining Venezuela's future and stated that the US would determine the country's next course.

According to Trump, the US is weighing its alternatives for leadership, including the possibility of replacing opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. He stated that the Venezuelan vice president is still in command for the time being.

There were no apparent indications that American soldiers would seize the capital, so it is still unclear how the US will maintain authority on the ground. Trump stated that all options are still open and did not rule out US military presence on the ground.