Wess Roley, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho shooting suspect identified

New Delhi: Authorities in Idaho have identified Wess Roley, a 20-year-old, as the gunman behind the deadly ambush that killed two firefighters and critically injured another in Coeur d'Alene on Sunday.

According to investigators, Roley deliberately set a fire on Canfield Mountain to lure first responders before positioning himself in a sniper-like spot and launching the attack.

"We do believe that the suspect started the fire, and we do believe that it was an ambush and it was intentional," Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said at a news conference.

“These firefighters did not have a chance.”

While Roley’s motive remains unclear, unverified social media reports claim he was born in Russia and had lived in Florida, New York, and Arizona before relocating to Idaho to work for his father’s company. Authorities have not confirmed these details.

Firefighters Gunned Down in the Line of Duty

As the crew arrived to battle the blaze, Roley began firing.

The firefighters took cover behind their trucks, but two were fatally shot.

A third was rushed to surgery and remains in stable condition but is “fighting for his life,” Norris said.

Governor Brad Little ordered all US and Idaho state flags to fly at half-staff until the day after the victims’ memorial services.

"All our public safety officers, especially our firefighters, bravely confront danger on a daily basis, but we have never seen a heinous act of violence like this," the governor said. “This is not Idaho.”

FBI Tracked Roley Using Cellphone Data

Helicopters equipped with snipers circled the mountain as law enforcement teams worked to locate Roley.