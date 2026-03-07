West Asia Conflict: Rockets Target US Diplomatic Centre And Iraqi Military Bases

Baghdad: As the crisis escalates in West Asia, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources on Saturday (local time), that a rocket attack targeted a military base housing a US diplomatic centre near the Baghdad international airport, as per Iraqi security sources.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces shared that its air force completed an additional wave of strikes against terror targets in Beirut, which included an IRGC Air Force command centre and several of Hezbollah's units.

Reuters further reported, citing Iraqi military sources, that two Katyusha rockets had targeted Iraq's Taji Military Base, north of Baghdad.

Al Jazeera Breaking reported, citing the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Jagan Chapagain, who said that the Iranian Red Crescent facilities were damaged by attacks.

Advertisement

In a post on X on Friday, the Israeli Defence Forces shared that its air force completed an additional wave of strikes against terror targets in the Dahiyeh District in Beirut. As per the IDF, the targets struck included the IRGC Air Force command centre, a command centre used by the Hezbollah Navy unit, a command centre used by Hezbollah's financial unit and a command centre used by Hezbollah's Operating Council.

As tensions spill over in the region, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave a call on Friday, urging for diplomatic negotiations before the situation further spirals.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "All the unlawful attacks in the Middle East and beyond are causing tremendous suffering and harm to civilians throughout the region - and pose a grave a risk to the global economy, particularly to the most vulnerable people. The situation could spiral beyond anyone's control. It is time to stop the fighting and get to serious diplomatic negotiations. The stakes could not be higher."

Also on Friday, in a post on X, the Israeli Air Force shared that the Israeli Defence Forces had identified a launch of missiles from Iran towards Israel and called for the public to act in accordance with the directive issued by the Home Front Command.

Meanwhile, the UK's Ministry of Defence shared an update on UK operations in West Asia in a post on X, which noted that the Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters have begun arriving in Cyprus, equipped with Martlet missiles and four additional Typhoon aircraft are scheduled to arrive in Qatar overnight, among other updates.

The developments come following escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.