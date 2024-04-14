Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Air India, and Vistara on Saturday said they have decided to opt for alternative flight paths for some of its flights to and from India.

On Friday, India asked its citizens not to travel to Israel and Iran amid increasing fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israeli soil in retaliation to a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 11 days ago.

While Air India and Vistara did not elaborate on the alternative flight paths, two persons in the know said carriers are avoiding the Iranian airspace while flying to destinations in the West.

"We are closely monitoring the developing situation in the Middle East. Presently, our aircraft will operate on alternative flight paths to and from India, according top priority to the safety of our passengers and crew," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

Air India is the only Indian carrier that operates flights to Israel. It has four weekly flights connecting Delhi and Tel Aviv.

In a statement, Vistara said due to the current situation affecting parts of the Middle East, "we are making changes to flight paths of some of our flights. Contingency routes, which are kept available to ensure operational continuity during such eventualities, are being used instead".

This may result in longer flight times on certain routes and associated delays. The situation is being monitored closely and further changes will be made if required, a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.