West Asia War LIVE: Iran’s Lamerd Airport Struck In US-Israeli Airstrikes, Hezbollah Launches New Wave Of Attacks | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The war in West Asia, which began on February 28 following joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top officials, has entered its 26th day with significant military escalation and economic volatility. The US has warned Iran to recognize its loss or confront consequences more severe than before, as Tehran rejects talks and pledges to continue fighting.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran continue as Iranian missiles target central and northern Israel. Israeli forces struck Lebanon while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that Israel is expanding its alleged “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are intercepting Iranian missiles and drones as the United Nations alerts about the consequences of a prolonged blockage of the Strait of Hormuz

