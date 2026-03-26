Updated 26 March 2026 at 08:20 IST
West Asia War LIVE: Iran’s Lamerd Airport Struck In US-Israeli Airstrikes, Hezbollah Launches New Wave Of Attacks
As War enters its fourth week, the conflict in West Asia might have reached a pivotal moment. US cautions Iran to acknowledge its loss or confront harsher repercussions, while Tehran rejects negotiations and pledges to continue fighting. US-Israeli attacks focus on Iran as Iranian missiles strike central and northern Israel.
- World News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: The war in West Asia, which began on February 28 following joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top officials, has entered its 26th day with significant military escalation and economic volatility. The US has warned Iran to recognize its loss or confront consequences more severe than before, as Tehran rejects talks and pledges to continue fighting.
US-Israeli strikes on Iran continue as Iranian missiles target central and northern Israel. Israeli forces struck Lebanon while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that Israel is expanding its alleged “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon.
Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are intercepting Iranian missiles and drones as the United Nations alerts about the consequences of a prolonged blockage of the Strait of Hormuz
26 March 2026 at 08:20 IST
Iran’s Foreign Minister Says His Government Does Not Plan Any Negotiations to End the War
West Asia War LIVE Updates: In an interview with Iranian state television late Wednesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that there have been no discussions with the United States. “No negotiations have happened with the enemy until now, and we do not plan on any negotiations,” he said.
26 March 2026 at 08:08 IST
'Trump Does Not Bluff, He Is Prepared To UNLEASH HELL!': USA's Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Calls For Ceasefire Talks
West Asia War LIVE Updates: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday issued fresh warning to Iran, stating that President Donald Trump does not bluff and is fully prepared to “unleash hell” if Tehran does not accept a deal to end the ongoing war in the Middle East.
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26 March 2026 at 08:04 IST
Abraham Lincoln Carrier Continuing Operations Against Iran: CENTCOM
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is conducting flight operations against Iranian military targets while navigating regional waters, following Iran's missile launch that prompted its repositioning.
26 March 2026 at 08:03 IST
Kuwait Says Responding to Missile and Drone Attacks
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Defence reported air defences engaging missile and drone attacks, with explosions resulting from intercepting these threats, urging adherence to security instructions from relevant authorities.
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26 March 2026 at 07:49 IST
Iran Says Israeli Cities, US Bases Hit on 26th Day of War
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The Iranian military announced strikes on Israeli satellite stations and US bases in the Middle East, claiming to hit over 70 locations in Israel, including Haifa, and reported attacking a US F-18 aircraft and forces in Erbil.
26 March 2026 at 07:47 IST
Iranian Leaders Want Deal ‘So Badly’ But Fearful of Retaliation, Says Trump
West Asia War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump stated that Iranian leaders are eager for a settlement yet hindered by fear of repercussions. He claimed that they wish to negotiate but fear for their lives, both from their own citizens and from the US, asserting that no leader desires the presidency of Iran less than they do.
26 March 2026 at 07:46 IST
Israel Intercepts Six Rockets Fired From Lebanon
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The Channel 12 news station is stating that six rockets were launched from Lebanese land, triggering alarms in central Israel. It was reported that all projectiles were intercepted
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 07:52 IST