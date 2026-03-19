Updated 19 March 2026 at 07:51 IST
West Asia War LIVE: Oil And Gas Prices Surge After Iran Targets Key Middle East Energy Sites, UAE Calls Attacks 'Dangerous Escalation'
The US-Israel-Iran War escalated with increasing strikes and targeted killings, leading to a multi-front war involving various actors and threatening regional stability. Qatar expelled Iranian attaches after missile attacks on its gas facility, while the UAE halted operations at its Habshan facilities due to Iranian strikes.
- World News
- 3 min read
The West Asia War escalated, with increased military strikes and targeted killings across multiple fronts. The killing of Iranian officials Ali Larijani and Gholam Reza Soleimani marks a significant intensification in Israel's strategy against Iran’s leadership.
In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities and Gulf infrastructure, aiming to breach defense systems. The conflict has extended to neighboring countries, with Israeli strikes hitting residential areas in Beirut and Hezbollah launching rockets into northern Israel. Additional Israeli airstrikes targeted Lebanon's Bekaa Valley multiple times. Kuwait intercepted drones, while Qatari forces reported halting missile attacks.
The United States military's regional presence faces growing risks, highlighted by drone strikes on its embassy in Baghdad and missile interceptions in Saudi Arabia. Nuclear safety concerns arise after a projectile reportedly hit Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility, though no major damage has been confirmed yet. The situation continues to threaten regional stability.
19 March 2026 at 07:50 IST
QatarEnergy Issues Statement on Missile Attack, Says No Casualties
West Asia War LIVE Updates: QatarEnergy confirms that Ras Laffan Industrial City this evening has been the subject of missile attacks.
19 March 2026 at 07:51 IST
Qatar Declares Iranian Military, Security Attaches 'Persona Non Grata'
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the military and security attaches at the Iranian Embassy, along with their staff, have been declared "persona non grata." An official note was delivered to the Iranian Embassy, stating they must leave the country within 24 hours. This decision reflects Qatar's diplomatic stance regarding the two attaches and their office personnel.
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19 March 2026 at 07:47 IST
Egypt Condemns Attacks on Energy Infrastructure In The Gulf
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The foreign ministry said it stood in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and condemned attacks on their oil and gas facilities. It also condemned a reported Israeli attack on Iran’s natural gas field as “a dangerous escalation” and “a flagrant violation of international law”.
19 March 2026 at 07:44 IST
Pentagon Seeks More Than $200 Billion in Budget Request For Iran War: Reports
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The Pentagon has asked the White House to approve a more than $200 billion request to the U.S. Congress to fund the war in Iran, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a senior administration official.
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19 March 2026 at 07:49 IST
Qatar Energy Says Iranian Missiles Hit Ras Laffan Industrial City, Causing 'Extensive Damage'
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Key energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf faced attacks Wednesday night, with fires at Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City and intercepted aerial threats over Saudi Arabia. The Qatari Interior Ministry linked the blaze to Iranian targeting, as Civil Defence teams responded to the critical facility for natural gas processing.
19 March 2026 at 07:34 IST
Iranian President Denounces Attacks on Iran’s Energy Infrastructure
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Masoud Pezeshkian’s statement on X said such attacks would not help Israel and the United States. “This will complicate the situation and could have uncontrollable consequences, the scope of which could engulf the entire world,” he wrote.
19 March 2026 at 07:22 IST
Saudi Arabia Says It Intercepted 4 Ballistic Missiles Fired Toward the Capital
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said , Debris from the interceptions fell across several areas of the city, the Defense Ministry said, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
19 March 2026 at 07:19 IST
Israel Strikes 2 More Bridges in Southern Lebanon
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed Hezbollah was using the bridges over the Litani River to move fighters and smuggle weapons. This strikes come as the Israeli military has sent more ground forces to the border with Lebanon.
19 March 2026 at 07:18 IST
Iran’s New Supreme Leader Issues a Rare Statement Offering Condolences After Larijani’s Killing
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei’s written statement was published in Iranian media on Wednesday, a day after Israel said it killed Iran’s top security official.
“Undoubtedly, the assassination of such a person shows the extent of his importance and the hatred of the enemies of Islam towards him,” he wrote. “All blood has its price that the criminal murderers of the martyrs must pay soon”.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 07:35 IST