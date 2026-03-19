West Asia War LIVE: Oil And Gas Prices Surge After Iran Targets Key Middle East Energy Sites, UAE Calls Attacks 'Dangerous Escalation'

Oil And Gas Prices Surge After Iran Targets Key Middle East Energy Sites, UAE Calls Attacks 'Dangerous Escalation' | Image: Republic

The West Asia War escalated, with increased military strikes and targeted killings across multiple fronts. The killing of Iranian officials Ali Larijani and Gholam Reza Soleimani marks a significant intensification in Israel's strategy against Iran’s leadership.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities and Gulf infrastructure, aiming to breach defense systems. The conflict has extended to neighboring countries, with Israeli strikes hitting residential areas in Beirut and Hezbollah launching rockets into northern Israel. Additional Israeli airstrikes targeted Lebanon's Bekaa Valley multiple times. Kuwait intercepted drones, while Qatari forces reported halting missile attacks.

The United States military's regional presence faces growing risks, highlighted by drone strikes on its embassy in Baghdad and missile interceptions in Saudi Arabia. Nuclear safety concerns arise after a projectile reportedly hit Iran’s Bushehr nuclear facility, though no major damage has been confirmed yet. The situation continues to threaten regional stability.