Updated 17 March 2026 at 08:27 IST
West Asia War LIVE: Massive Fire Engulfs Fujairah Oil Zone After Iranian Drone Strike; Trump Claims Iran-US War Will Be 'Wrapped Up Soon'
A drone strike on a Dubai fuel tank disrupted flights, while the US Embassy in Baghdad faced new attacks during day 18 of the West Asia War. US President Trump meanwhile is pressuring a seven-nation coalition to secure the crippled Strait of Hormuz, warning of consequences for any allies who refuse to join.
- World News
- 5 min read
New Delhi: As the Middle East remains gripped by a rapidly expanding regional war, the conflict between Iran and Israel entered its 18th day this Tuesday with no sign of de-escalation.
Following the confirmed death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a massive US-Israeli strike, an offensive that Tehran claims has claimed over 1,300 lives. Iran has launched a wave of retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.
From the effective paralysis of the Strait of Hormuz to drone strikes targeting Dubai’s aviation and oil infrastructure, the geopolitical fallout is intensifying.
While Israel pushes ground operations into Southern Lebanon to dismantle Hezbollah, President Donald Trump has issued a high-stakes ultimatum to global allies to secure maritime trade routes, even as oil markets react with volatile swings.
With casualties mounting across Tehran, Lebanon, and Gaza, follow the live updates in this unprecedented surge of violence.
17 March 2026 at 08:27 IST
Iran Tells US President Trump To Name The War 'Epic Fear' Instead Of 'Epic Fury'
West Asia War Updates: Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said wars are decided on the battlefield, not on social media, in response to comments by US President Trump.
He also derided the US campaign name “Epic Fury” as better described as “Epic Fear”.
17 March 2026 at 08:26 IST
Israeli Warplanes Launch Dawn Strikes Across Southern Lebanon
West Asia War Updates: Israeli warplanes conducted a series of dawn strikes across Beirut and southern Lebanon on Tuesday, targeting residential buildings and Hezbollah infrastructure as ground forces pushed further toward the Litani River.
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17 March 2026 at 08:25 IST
Did Iran's IRGC ecently destroy several US Fighter jets?
West Asia War Updates: While the IRGC has claimed to have destroyed several U.S. fighter jets across the region using a combination of missiles and drones, these reports are demonstrably false.
In reality, no U.S. fighter aircraft have been struck or lost to Iranian action. On the contrary, U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps jets continue to maintain total air superiority, demonstrating unmatched lethality during ongoing strike operations throughout Iranian airspace.
17 March 2026 at 08:20 IST
Israeli PM Netanyahu Wishes 'Happy Holiday Season' To Iran
West Asia War Updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday extended greetings to the people of Iran on the holiday season, expressing hope for the triumph of good over evil amid ongoing regional tensions.
In a video message shared on X, Netanyahu said, "To the brave people of Iran, I wish you, as I do every year, a happy holiday season, beginning with the Festival of Lights. It signifies the age-old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil."
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17 March 2026 at 08:16 IST
Tehran warns US against sending troops to Iran, saying it would drag them into 'Quagmire'
West Asia War Updates: Iran warned US against deploying troops on its soil, saying it would drag them into a "Quagmire."
Deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "Even suggesting that a foreign country can put boots on the ground of another country… is very much wrong, very reckless, illegal."
17 March 2026 at 08:15 IST
JD Vance defends his stance on the Iran War
West Asia War Updates: US Vice-President JD Vance said, “Had I not sent this incredible machine times numerous others to hit iran at midnight with no moon, dead dark, every single bomb was dropped right down the chute that it was supposed to hit. How they do it; who knows? Nobody else can figure. No other country can do it. No other country has our military or even close. And I think we probably proven that with Venezuela…”
17 March 2026 at 08:13 IST
Trump 'Bothered' The US Protected Strait Of Hormuz For Allies, Says No One Knows If Leader Is Alive
West Asia War Updates: Amid escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump said, “So, China is a great example. They get 91% of their oil from the Hormuz Strait, which we've protected for years. And it always bothered me that we have these countries - Japan gets 95% of its from the straits, the Hormuz Straits - and it always bothered me that we're protecting and we don't need them….”
17 March 2026 at 08:10 IST
Massive Explosions Rock US Embassy In Baghdad
West Asia War Updates: Rockets and at least five drones were launched at the US embassy in Iraq's Baghdad early on Tuesday from areas around the city, Iraqi security sources said, describing the attack as the most intense since the start of the US-Israel war with Iran.
17 March 2026 at 08:09 IST
'It'll Be Wrapped Up Soon And We Are Going To Have A Much Safer World,' Says Trump
West Asia War Updates: US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that the ongoing conflict involving Iran would end soon, saying the situation would be "wrapped up" shortly and would ultimately result in a safer world.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said that the war could be "wrapped up soon", adding, "It won't be long. And we're going to have a much safer world when it's wrapped up. It'll be wrapped up soon. We're going to have a much safer world. I had an obligation to do this. I didn't want to" Trump said.
17 March 2026 at 08:01 IST
Drone attack sparks fire in UAE’s Fujairah
West Asia War Updates: A drone attack has once again sparked a fire at an oil tank farm in Fujairah, a UAE emirate on the country’s east coast along the Gulf of Oman.
No injuries have been reported following the blast.
17 March 2026 at 07:53 IST
UAE Shuts Airspace Following Iranian Missile, Drone Strikes
West Asia War Updates: The General Civil Aviation Authority has announced the temporary and full closure of the United Arab Emirates airspace, Al Jazeera reported.
As per Al Jazeera, State media said the move was "an exceptional precautionary measure" aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and air crews, as well as safeguarding the UAE's territory.
Earlier, the UAE's Ministry of Defence stated that it was responding to a new wave of missile and drone attacks launched by Iran, Al Jazeera reported.
Published By : Amrita Narayan
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 07:58 IST