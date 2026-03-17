West Asia War LIVE: Massive Fire Engulfs Fujairah Oil Zone After Iranian Drone Strike; Trump Claims Iran-US War Will Be 'Wrapped Up Soon'

Iran War enters Day 18 | Image: AP/ Republic

New Delhi: As the Middle East remains gripped by a rapidly expanding regional war, the conflict between Iran and Israel entered its 18th day this Tuesday with no sign of de-escalation.

Following the confirmed death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a massive US-Israeli strike, an offensive that Tehran claims has claimed over 1,300 lives. Iran has launched a wave of retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.

From the effective paralysis of the Strait of Hormuz to drone strikes targeting Dubai’s aviation and oil infrastructure, the geopolitical fallout is intensifying.

While Israel pushes ground operations into Southern Lebanon to dismantle Hezbollah, President Donald Trump has issued a high-stakes ultimatum to global allies to secure maritime trade routes, even as oil markets react with volatile swings.

With casualties mounting across Tehran, Lebanon, and Gaza, follow the live updates in this unprecedented surge of violence.