West Asia War Live: Trump Pauses Sanctions on Iranian Oil At Sea, Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles At Diego Garcia Military Base | Image: Republic

The Iran-Israel-US war is escalating, with military and economic consequences among Iran, Israel, the US, and Gulf countries. Dubai authorities confirmed that the loud noises in the city were due to air defense interceptions, suggesting the conflict's extension into the Gulf.

Iran’s IRGC has warned of reprisals against the UAE's Ras Al Khaimah if its administered islands are assaulted. Saudi Arabia intercepted 20 drones targeting its oil facilities, with no damage noted. The clash has led to more than 1,300 casualties in Iran, 15 fatalities in Israel, and 13 deaths among US military personnel.

Global energy markets are unsettled, pushing Brent crude prices to approximately $108 per barrel. Moreover, the crisis is putting pressure on Dubai's economy, with a significant drop in real estate transactions and Emaar Properties shares falling more than 26%. Airline operations are restricted as well, impacting local travel. The situation raises concerns of an escalating regional conflict.





