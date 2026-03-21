Updated 21 March 2026 at 09:46 IST
West Asia War Live: Trump Pauses Sanctions on Iranian Oil At Sea, Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles At Diego Garcia Military Base
The conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the US is escalating quickly, with energy infrastructure emerging as a primary target and the economic impacts worldwide becoming increasingly evident. The situation has become even more complicated due to ongoing missile exchanges, Israeli attacks within Iran, and the widening of conflict zones, including Lebanon.
- World News
- 3 min read
The Iran-Israel-US war is escalating, with military and economic consequences among Iran, Israel, the US, and Gulf countries. Dubai authorities confirmed that the loud noises in the city were due to air defense interceptions, suggesting the conflict's extension into the Gulf.
Iran’s IRGC has warned of reprisals against the UAE's Ras Al Khaimah if its administered islands are assaulted. Saudi Arabia intercepted 20 drones targeting its oil facilities, with no damage noted. The clash has led to more than 1,300 casualties in Iran, 15 fatalities in Israel, and 13 deaths among US military personnel.
Global energy markets are unsettled, pushing Brent crude prices to approximately $108 per barrel. Moreover, the crisis is putting pressure on Dubai's economy, with a significant drop in real estate transactions and Emaar Properties shares falling more than 26%. Airline operations are restricted as well, impacting local travel. The situation raises concerns of an escalating regional conflict.
21 March 2026 at 09:46 IST
Israeli Military Announces Strikes on Beirut
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The Israeli military announced on X an attack on Beirut, as over 1,000 people, including many women and children, have died since Israel intensified its strikes on Lebanon since March 2, along with new forced displacement threats for six neighborhoods.
21 March 2026 at 09:43 IST
Switzerland Blocks Arms Sales to US Over Iran War
West Asia War LIVE Updates: Switzerland has suspended new arms sales to the United States, emphasizing its neutrality policy regarding countries in conflict. The government's statement highlights that exports of war materiel to nations involved in the Iran conflict are not authorized at this time.
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21 March 2026 at 09:40 IST
Trump Says US Close to Meeting Middle East War Objectives
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The US President said the United States is “getting very close to meeting objectives as it considers winding down its military efforts in the Middle East".
21 March 2026 at 09:38 IST
Trump Says UK Should Have Acted Faster on Iran
West Asia War LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump on Friday said the United Kingdom should have acted faster in offering help to the United States in its military action against Iran. This comes as UK allowed US to use British military bases to strike Iran sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz.
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21 March 2026 at 09:28 IST
UK Approves US Use of British Bases to Strike Iran Missile Sites Targeting Ships
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The British government authorized U.S. use of military bases in Britain for strikes on Iranian missile sites attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, following a meeting of British ministers regarding the war with Iran.
21 March 2026 at 09:23 IST
‘Cowards’, ‘Paper Tiger’: Trump Rips NATO Allies
West Asia War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump calls NATO allies “cowards” and a “paper tiger” over inaction on Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions.
21 March 2026 at 09:22 IST
'Can Have Dialogue': US President Trump Rules Out Ceasefire With Iran
West Asia War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump announced that the US is not pursuing a ceasefire in the Iran conflict, emphasizing military operations take precedence. He stated, "You don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side... we're not looking to do that".
21 March 2026 at 09:20 IST
US Could Take Out Iran's Kharg Island At Any Time,' Says White House
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The White House stated the U.S. could strike Iran’s Kharg Island anytime, as reports surfaced of Trump considering actions to occupy or blockade the oil hub to compel Tehran to reopen the disrupted Strait of Hormuz.
21 March 2026 at 09:18 IST
US Imposes New Sanctions on Hezbollah
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The US Department of the Treasury sanctioned 16 individuals and entities linked to alleged Hezbollah financier Alaa Hassan Hamieh. Based in Lebanon, Syria, Poland, Slovenia, Qatar, and Canada, they facilitated over $100 million in economic ventures since 2020.
21 March 2026 at 09:16 IST
Pentagon Made 'Detailed Preparations for Deploying US Ground Forces Into Iran': Report
West Asia War LIVE Updates: The Pentagon has drawn up detailed plans for a potential deployment of US ground forces into Iran, with senior commanders submitting requests as Donald Trump weighs options in the ongoing conflict, according to local News report. While Trump said, “No, I'm not putting troops anywhere,” he added, “If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you.” The White House stressed no decision has been made.
21 March 2026 at 09:14 IST
New Air Strikes in Tehran, Karaj and Isfahan Areas: Report
West Asia War LIVE Updates: At least two explosions were heard in the early hours of Saturday in the Iranian capital Tehran, according to Iran’s Fars news agency. Air strikes also hit Shahr-e Ray, a city just south of Tehran, and Karaj to the west of the city, Fars news said.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 21 March 2026 at 09:25 IST