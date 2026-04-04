West Asia War: Trump Sets Tuesday Deadline for Massive Strikes on Iran, Says 'Deal' Possibly On Monday | Image: AP/Freepik (Representative)

Entering its second month, the conflict in West Asia is poised for further escalation as President Donald Trump pledges more aggressive strikes against Iran, a move that has dampened investor hopes for a swift diplomatic resolution.

Tensions peaked on April 3 during a series of high-stakes military incidents, most notably the downing of a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle over Iranian territory. This was accompanied by the crash of an A-10 Warthog near the Persian Gulf and reports of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter being struck during a subsequent rescue mission.

Iranian and American forces were racing each other early Saturday to recover a crew member of a US fighter jet that was shot down inside Iran.

Amidst the chaos, Iranian state media has further fueled the fire by offering a financial reward to any civilians who assist in the capture of the missing American crew member, complicating ongoing U.S. recovery efforts.

The war in the Middle East erupted on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed supreme leader Ali Khamenei, triggering Tehran's retaliation.

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