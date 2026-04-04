West Asia War: Trump Sets Tuesday Deadline for Massive Strikes on Iran, Says 'Deal' Possibly On Monday
The central headquarters of the Iranian armed forces issued a stark warning to the United States and its regional partners following recent threats made by US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile Trump has given a fresh deadline to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.
- World News
- 27 min read
Entering its second month, the conflict in West Asia is poised for further escalation as President Donald Trump pledges more aggressive strikes against Iran, a move that has dampened investor hopes for a swift diplomatic resolution.
Tensions peaked on April 3 during a series of high-stakes military incidents, most notably the downing of a U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle over Iranian territory. This was accompanied by the crash of an A-10 Warthog near the Persian Gulf and reports of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter being struck during a subsequent rescue mission.
Iranian and American forces were racing each other early Saturday to recover a crew member of a US fighter jet that was shot down inside Iran.
Amidst the chaos, Iranian state media has further fueled the fire by offering a financial reward to any civilians who assist in the capture of the missing American crew member, complicating ongoing U.S. recovery efforts.
The war in the Middle East erupted on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed supreme leader Ali Khamenei, triggering Tehran's retaliation.
This live blog has ended.
5 April 2026 at 23:50 IST
'Tuesday, 8:00 PM, Eastern Time': Trump's Latest Deadline For Iran
Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time,” indicating the fresh deadline given by the US President. The deadline, as per Indian time, now stands at 5.30 AM on April 8, 2026 (Wednesday).
5 April 2026 at 23:19 IST
Two US Black Hawks, One C-130 military transport aircraft In Isfahan | First Video Out
US Iran war LIVE updates: The first video of the two destroyed US Black Hawk helicopters and one C-130 military transport aircraft in southern Isfahan has surfaced.
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5 April 2026 at 21:48 IST
Trump’s Threats Amount To ‘War Crime,’ Says Iran
US Iran war LIVE updates: Hours after Trump’s expletive-laden post promising Iran will be “living in Hell” over the Strait of Hormuz closure, Tehran’s mission to the U.N. called the open threats to target civilian infrastructure “a direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit war crime.”
5 April 2026 at 20:41 IST
'Deal Possibly on Monday': Trump On Iran-US Negotiations
US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said that a deal with Iran is possible by Monday, and that Iran was negotiating, Fox News reported on Sunday.
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5 April 2026 at 20:39 IST
Iranian Army Commander Killed In US-Israeli Attack
US Iran war LIVE updates: Brigadier General Masoud Zare, commander of the Iranian Army's Air Defense College, was killed in a US-Israeli attack, Mehr news agency reported.
5 April 2026 at 20:14 IST
Oman, Iran Start Discussions On Opening Straits Of Hormuz
US Iran war LIVE updates: The Foreign Ministry of Oman on Sunday stated that the Sultanate and the Islamic Republic of Iran have started discussions on ensuring smooth flow of maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
5 April 2026 at 19:02 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Arrives In Damascus For Trilateral Summit
US Iran war LIVE updates: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in the Syrian capital Sunday for a high-level trilateral meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The diplomatic gathering, reported by state-run Anadolu Agency, marks a significant regional outreach involving multiple conflict zones.
5 April 2026 at 18:47 IST
Netanyahu Applauds U.S. Rescue Of Pilot In Isfahan
US Iran war LIVE updates: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a formal congratulatory message to President Donald Trump following the rescue of an American pilot in Iran, calling the mission a "remarkable operation." The Prime Minister stated that all of Israel rejoices in the success of the mission, which he described as a victory for free societies acting with courage. Drawing on his personal history with the Entebbe rescue, Netanyahu praised the "bold decision" required for the operation and emphasized the shared principle that no soldier is left behind.
5 April 2026 at 18:20 IST
Christians Observe Easter In Wartime Tehran
US Iran war LIVE updates: Armenian Christians gathered at the St. Sarkis Cathedral in central Tehran on Sunday to celebrate Easter, seeking a moment of spiritual reprieve five weeks into the regional conflict. Families were seen embracing and children participated in the traditional exchange of painted eggs within the cathedral grounds.
5 April 2026 at 18:09 IST
Trump Threatens Destruction Of Iranian Infrastructure In Final Ultimatum
US Iran war LIVE updates: President Donald Trump issued a final warning to Tehran via Truth Social, threatening large-scale military action against Iran’s power plants and bridges this Tuesday. The ultimatum comes as the deadline approaches for Iran to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. In the post, the President demanded that Iran open the Strait of Hormuz or face immediate, devastating consequences, stating that the country would be "living in Hell." The message explicitly designated Tuesday as "Power Plant Day" and "Bridge Day," signaling that critical infrastructure has been prioritized as targets for the U.S. military unless maritime access is restored.
He also shared another post on Truth Social talking about 'F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran' and called it a ‘An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all!’
5 April 2026 at 17:20 IST
UAE Reports 60 Projectiles Fired In Latest Wave Of Attacks
US Iran war LIVE updates: The UAE Ministry of Defense reported Sunday that it intercepted a massive barrage consisting of 60 projectiles launched toward the country. The latest wave of attacks included nine ballistic missiles, 50 drones, and one cruise missile. According to military data, this brings the total number of projectiles targeting the UAE since the conflict began to 2,722
5 April 2026 at 17:05 IST
Iran Records World’s Longest Nationwide Internet Blackout
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran’s ongoing internet blackout has officially become the longest nation-scale shutdown ever recorded, according to a report by the monitoring group NetBlocks on Sunday. The disruption has now lasted for 37 consecutive days, totaling over 864 hours of restricted connectivity.
5 April 2026 at 16:19 IST
Iran Claims ‘Bitter Defeat’ For U.S. Forces After Isfahan Rescue Operation
US Iran war LIVE updates: Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, claimed Sunday that U.S. forces suffered a "humiliating failure" during a mission in southern Isfahan. While President Donald Trump hailed the operation as a "most daring" success that rescued a second missing F-15 crew member, Iran labeled the encounter a decisive victory for its armed forces.Zolfaghari stated that Iranian units successfully targeted and shot down a C-130-class aircraft involved in the search and rescue efforts. He dismissed the U.S. account of the mission as an attempt to "justify the bitter defeat of a feeble army" and warned that Iranian forces remain prepared to "utterly crush" any further incursions into their territory.
5 April 2026 at 16:12 IST
Israeli Airstrike Hits Fuel Station In Beirut’s Dahiyeh District
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli warplanes targeted and struck a fuel station in the Dahiyeh district of southern Beirut early Sunday. The strike on the facility, located in a densely populated stronghold of Hezbollah, triggered a massive secondary explosion and sent plumes of thick black smoke over the capital’s skyline.
5 April 2026 at 15:58 IST
IDF Reports 165 Hezbollah Rockets Landed Near UNIFIL Posts
US Iran war LIVE updates: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated Sunday that approximately 165 rockets launched by Hezbollah have landed within or immediately adjacent to UNIFIL peacekeeping positions. In a social media post, the IDF accused Hezbollah of systematically violating international law by "endangering international forces and harming UN personnel."
5 April 2026 at 15:52 IST
Israeli Strike In Southern Lebanon Kills Seven Including Young Girl
US Iran war LIVE updates: A four-year-old girl was among seven people killed during an Israeli airstrike on the town of Kfar Hatta, according to a statement released by Lebanon’s Health Ministry on Sunday. The strike targeted the community located near the coastal city of Sidon. The fatal military action followed an evacuation order issued by the Israeli military late Saturday, which had directed all residents of the town to leave the area.
5 April 2026 at 15:45 IST
IRGC Declares 18 US Tech And Arms Firms ‘Legitimate Targets’
US Iran war LIVE updates: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a formal warning designating 18 American technology and defense companies as "legitimate targets" for military retaliation. The elite force accused the firms of complicity in what it termed a "US-Israeli war of aggression" against Iran.
5 April 2026 at 15:20 IST
Egypt Seeks De-Escalation Ahead Of Trump's Hormuz Deadline
US Iran war LIVE updates: Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty conducted high-level diplomatic calls Sunday with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a final push to lower regional tensions. The outreach comes just 24 hours before President Trump’s deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is set to expire.Abdelatty also consulted with mediators from Turkey and Pakistan to review specific proposals aimed at achieving "required calm." The Egyptian Foreign Ministry underscored the urgency of these talks, warning that without a diplomatic breakthrough, the Middle East faces the risk of an "unprecedented explosion."
5 April 2026 at 15:16 IST
Iranian Drones Attack Petrochemical Plant in Bahrain
US Iran war LIVE updates: State-run media reported Sunday that an Iranian drone attack struck a major petrochemical facility, sparking significant fires in two separate units. The Bahrain News Agency, citing the Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, confirmed that emergency crews have successfully brought the blazes under control. Authorities are currently on-site assessing the extent of the structural and operational damage caused by the strike.
5 April 2026 at 14:26 IST
9th India-Flagged Tanker Green Asha Safely Crosses Strait Of Hormuz
US Iran war LIVE updates: Another India-flagged vessel, Green Asha, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz, even as tensions in the region remain high.
This marks the ninth Indian tanker to pass through the strait since the conflict began. As per sources, Green Asha is an LPG tanker.
5 April 2026 at 14:25 IST
Video Captures Moment Bahrain's Bapco Refinery's Storage Tank Explodes
5 April 2026 at 14:26 IST
Iran Claims 5 Killed In US Rescue Of F-15 Pilot
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iranian media reports that five people were killed in strikes during the US operation to rescue an airman whose fighter jet was shot down on Friday. At the same time, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say several American aircraft were destroyed during the US mission, according to Tasnim news agency.
5 April 2026 at 12:39 IST
Gulf Region Continues to Respond to Attacks From Iran
US Iran war LIVE updates: The UAE's defence ministry said its air defences were responding to missile and drone attacks after Iran said it was targeting the country's "aluminium industries".
Two Kuwaiti power and water desalination plants were damaged by a drone attack from Iran, the electricity and water ministry said Sunday, noting the attack caused "the shutdown of two electricity generating units".
5 April 2026 at 12:39 IST
Bahrain's Bapco Says Tank Caught Fire at Storage Facility
US Iran war LIVE updates: Bahrain's Bapco Energies said on Sunday that a tank caught fire at one of its storage facilities on Sunday after an Iranian attack, with no injuries reported.
The fire has been extinguished and damage is being assessed, the company said in a statement.
5 April 2026 at 12:38 IST
Iran Claims Shooting Down US C-130 Aircraft, ‘flying Objects’
US Iran war LIVE updates: Several "flying objects" were destroyed during the U.S. mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday according to Tasnim news agency.
"During a joint operation (Aerospace, Ground Force, Popular Units, Basij and Police command), enemy flying objects were destroyed," the group said after Iran's police command announced an American C-130 aircraft had been downed in the south of Isfahan.
5 April 2026 at 12:37 IST
Fires break out at Abu Dhabi's Borouge Petrochemicals Factory
West Asia War LIVE: US Iran war LIVE updates: Authorities in Abu Dhabi said on Sunday that operations at petrochemicals company Borouge's factory were suspended after fires broke out at the facility following the fall of debris.
No injuries were reported, the emirate's media office said.
5 April 2026 at 12:13 IST
Israeli Air Raid on Siddiqine Kills Three, Injures Several
The National News Agency reports that an Israeli airstrike on the town of Siddiqine in the Tyre district has killed three people and left several others wounded.
5 April 2026 at 12:10 IST
US Deploys Bulk of Stealthy Long-range Missile for Iran War
West Asia War LIVE: The next steps in the US military campaign against Iran will commit nearly its entire inventory of stealthy JASSM-ER cruise missiles, drawing them from stockpiles devoted to other regions.
5 April 2026 at 12:04 IST
Bahrain’s Petroleum Company Says Iranian Drone Set Fire to One of Its Storage Tanks
West Asia War LIVE: Bapco Energies confirms an incident occurred at one of its storage facilities earlier today resulting in a tank fire, as a result of a hostile Iranian drone attack.
5 April 2026 at 10:28 IST
US Aircraft Searching For Missing Pilot Intercepted and Destroyed in Isfahan
IRGC claimed that a US aircraft searching for the pilot of the downed F-15 fighter jet was intercepted and destroyed south of Isfahan.
5 April 2026 at 09:11 IST
US Rescues Missing Crew Member From Downed F-15 Jet, Says Report
A US government official has told Al Jazeera that the rescue operation is still in progress.
The missing crew member is confirmed rescued, they said. but not safe yet. The rescue team must still successfully exfiltrate from Iran and get back to safety, they added.
5 April 2026 at 08:32 IST
Strikes on Bapco Oil Refinery in Bahrain's Sitra
5 April 2026 at 08:03 IST
Iranian Tribesmen Reportedly Fire at US Helicopters Searching for Missing Crew Member
West Asia War LIVE: Iranian tribesmen reportedly opened fire on American helicopters during a search operation for a missing crew member following the downing of a fighter jet over Iran, according to CNN.
The incident occurred in the isolated highlands of the Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces, as well as the Bakhtiari region, where local groups targeted two Black Hawk helicopters on Saturday, as detailed by Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency.
Following the confrontation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) praised the tribal groups, describing them as "courageous, valiant and victorious guardians of the borders," as per reports cited by CNN.
5 April 2026 at 08:02 IST
Houthi Rebels Claim Missile, Drone Strikes on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
Yemen's Houthi rebels have asserted that they launched a strike directed at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, alongside other "vital" military sites in southern Israel, according to Al Jazeera.
In a formal communication released via the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah media, the Yemeni faction detailed the nature of the operation, with Al Jazeera further reporting that the group claimed the attack used a cluster missile and numerous drones to target the specified locations.
5 April 2026 at 07:29 IST
We Will Continue To Crush Them: Netanyahu
I promised you that we would continue to crush the terrorist regime in tehran, and that's exactly what we're doing, says Netanyahu.
5 April 2026 at 07:16 IST
"Stop This Madness": Former IAEA Chief
West Asia War LIVE: Mohamed ElBaradei, the former director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has issued an urgent appeal to Gulf nations to intervene following a 48-hour ultimatum issued by US President Donald Trump against Iran.
"Please, once again, do everything in your power before this madman turns the region into a ball of fire," the former IAEA chief wrote, directing his remarks at the neighbouring Gulf states.
5 April 2026 at 07:16 IST
Iran Signals Conditional Hormuz Access
West Asia War LIVE: Making the key announcement, the spokesperson said: “And we announce here: fraternal Iraq is exempt from any restrictions we have imposed in the Strait of Hormuz — those restrictions apply only to enemy states. We hold deep respect for Iraq’s national sovereignty."
5 April 2026 at 07:16 IST
Trump Claims Iran's Military Leaders Killed in Strike
West Asia War LIVE: US President Donald Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that several of Tehran’s top military leaders had been “terminated” in what he described as a “massive strike” on the Iranian capital. The post, accompanied by a one-minute seven-second video purportedly showing the explosions lighting up the sky, came amid rapidly intensifying hostilities in West Asia and mounting uncertainty over the next phase of the conflict.
5 April 2026 at 07:16 IST
Iran Flags 'Serious Contamination Risk' After Bushehr Strike
West Asia War LIVE: Iran warned of a “serious risk of radioactive contamination” after fresh strikes near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi writing to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to condemn the US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.
5 April 2026 at 06:51 IST
At Least Three Killed, Two Injured in US-israeli Air Strike on Iran's Black Mountain
West Asia War LIVE: An air strike conducted by US and Israeli forces on the Black Mountain has resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals, Al Jazeera reported, citing Iranian state media.
According to the governor of Kohgiluyeh, the targeted assault also left two others wounded. In a statement provided to the Tasnim news agency, the official warned that the "casualty toll could rise" as emergency teams continue to assess the impact of the strike.
5 April 2026 at 06:50 IST
Drone Attack Triggers Fire at Kuwait's Shuwaikh Oil Sector Complex
West Asia War LIVE: A drone attack has triggered a fire at the Shuwaikh Oil Sector Complex, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday, citing Kuwaiti state media. Emergency services were immediately deployed to the site following the strike. According to the state news agency KUNA, there were "no injuries" reported as a direct result of the explosion or the subsequent blaze.
4 April 2026 at 23:43 IST
US Revokes Green Cards, Visas Of Several Iranian Nationals
The Trump administration has revoked the green cards of at least four Iranian nationals connected to the current or former Iranian government.
4 April 2026 at 23:33 IST
Iraq Exempt From Transit Restrictions In Strait of Hormuz
West Asia War LIVE: Iran’s joint military command spokesperson said that the restrictions imposed in the Strait of Hormuz “only apply to enemy countries.”
Addressing Iraqis, Ebrahim Zolfaghari said that “you are a nation that bears the marks of American occupation on your chest, and your struggle against America is worthy of appreciation and praise.”
4 April 2026 at 21:45 IST
Relatives Of Late Gen. Soleimani Arrested
West Asia War LIVE: The US State Department says the niece and grand niece of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who had lead the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, are now in ICE custody. Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were arrested after the State Department terminated their green cards, AP reported.
4 April 2026 at 21:16 IST
'Time Is Running Out': Trump Gives Another Ultimatum To Iran
West Asia War LIVE: US President Donald Trump in his latest ultimatum to Iran said that “time is running out” 48 hours before “all hell will reign down on them.”
4 April 2026 at 18:57 IST
Demonstrations in Baghdad Supporting Iran
West Asia War LIVE: Demonstrations break out in Baghdad showing solidarity to people of Iran amid Middle East war.
4 April 2026 at 18:30 IST
Akasa Air To Continue Operating Flights
West Asia War LIVE: Akasa Air said that it will continue to operate flights to or from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode, after conducting a safety assessment.
“Following our ongoing safety assessment and a review of the prevailing situation in the Middle East, we continue to operate flights to/from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode. Further, we continue to progressively evaluate the resumption of flights to/from Abu Dhabi. Flights to/from Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait are suspended until April 12, 2026," the airline said in a statement.
4 April 2026 at 18:01 IST
Wing Loong 2 Drone Downed By Iran
West Asia War LIVE: The Wing Loong 2 drone was downed in Bushehr by Iranian air defenses. The drone is owned by UAE and Saudi Arabia in the region.
4 April 2026 at 17:55 IST
Oracle in UAE Attacked By Iran On Friday Night
West Asia War LIVE: Oracle, in the UAE, was attacked by Iran once again, and is currently out of service.
4 April 2026 at 17:53 IST
Iran's Position Being Misrepresented: Araghchi
West Asia War LIVE: On not participating in negotations with US, Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran's position is being misrepresented by US media.
“We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us,” Araghchi said.
4 April 2026 at 17:51 IST
Radioactive Fallout Will End Life In Gulf capitals: Araghchi On Bushehr Plant Bombing
West Asia War LIVE: Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted about the hypocrisy in Western outrage, questioning why the bombing at Bushehr plant did not meet the same outrage as the hostilities near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
“Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine? Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran. Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives,” he said.
4 April 2026 at 17:37 IST
Amazon Confirms AWS Service Disruptions in Dubai, Bahrain After Iranian Strikes
West Asia War LIVE: Amazon has reportedly confirmed service disruptions at its Amazon Web Services (AWS) centres in Dubai and Bahrain following Iranian strikes.
According to an internal memo viewed by Big Technology, the company stated that it expects the "hard down" centres in Dubai and Bahrain to remain “unavailable for an extended period.”
The memo also revealed that employees have been instructed to "deprioritise" these regions due to the scale of damage. Amazon further said it is working to assist affected customers in shifting their services to other operational regions.
4 April 2026 at 16:30 IST
Italy's PM Meloni Discusses Military Aid, Strait of Hormuz with Saudi's PM Amid Iran War
West Asia War LIVE: Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Saturday discussed with Saudi Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman the defensive military assistance Italy is providing against potential Iranian reprisals to US-Israeli attacks.
The two leaders also discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war and the importance of opening the Strait of Hormuz. Meloni will continue her visit to Qatar and the UAE, marking the first visit by an EU leader to the Gulf since the war began.
4 April 2026 at 16:14 IST
'Can't Pretend Iran War is Not Our War too': Former UK PM Boris Johnson
West Asia War LIVE: In a post on X, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated, "We can't pretend the Iran war is not our war too."
4 April 2026 at 16:15 IST
Iraq-Iran Border Crossing Temporarily Closed After Airstrikes Kill Citizen
West Asia War LIVE: Omar al-Waeli, head of Iraq’s Border Ports Authority, said on Saturday that the strike on the Shalamcheh border crossing killed one person and wounded five others.
4 April 2026 at 15:10 IST
'Reports Are Factually Incorrect': Ministry Rejects 'Payment Issues' Claims Over Iranian Oil Cargo
West Asia War LIVE: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has officially debunked reports claiming that an Iranian crude cargo was diverted from Vadinar, India to China due to "payment issues."
In a statement, the Ministry said, "The news reports and social media posts... are factually incorrect." It clarified that India imports crude oil from over 40 countries, and Indian companies have "full flexibility to source oil from different sources" based on commercial needs.
It further reassured that "India's crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months."
4 April 2026 at 14:46 IST
'Will have No Choice But to Flee': Iran Parliament Official Claims 5 Fighter Jets Shot Down
West Asia War LIVE: Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the National Security Commission of the Iranian Parliament, issued a fiery warning on X, claiming that Iranian forces have shot down five fighter jets and a helicopter.
"You have had a dark day and now you know very well that we will take your last shameful breaths, by God's permission," Azizi wrote.
He further threatened, "You will have no choice but to flee the area."
4 April 2026 at 14:55 IST
Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Facility Struck for the Fourth Time, Killing a Guard
West Asia War LIVE: The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said in a social media post on Saturday that apart from killing a guard, the airstrike also damaged a support building.
4 April 2026 at 13:10 IST
Iran Moves University Classes Online Until Further Notice
University classes across Iran will be held online until further notice, the science ministry said on Saturday amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes.
The ministry said all classes at universities and higher education institutions in the current academic term would be conducted virtually.
4 April 2026 at 12:54 IST
Armenia Facilitates Evacuation of Indian Fishermen From Iran, Says Jaishankar
4 April 2026 at 12:41 IST
Iran Unlikely To Open Strait Of Hormuz Any Time Soon, Says Report
West Asia War LIVE: US intelligence reports warn that Iran is unlikely to open the Strait of Hormuz any time soon, according to sources familiar with the matter. The assessment suggests Iran is using control of the waterway as its key leverage in the ongoing conflict with the United States, according to Reuters report.
4 April 2026 at 12:34 IST
Iran Executes Two Linked to Opposition Group
West Asia War LIVE: Iran executed on Saturday two men it says were convicted of links to an opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran, and of carrying out armed attacks, domestic media reported. The executions were the latest in recent days of individuals with such links.
4 April 2026 at 12:31 IST
Two Killed In Israeli Drone Strike On Lebanon
West Asia War LIVE: An Israeli drone strike killed at least two people when a motorbike was targeted in the northern outskirts of Tyre in southern Lebanon, National News Agency (NNA) reported.
4 April 2026 at 12:30 IST
PMF Member Killed In Attack On Iraq
West Asia War LIVE: A member of Popular Mobilization Forces has been killed and another injured after an attack on the group’s headquarters in Al Qaim, an Iraqi source told Al Jazeera Arabic.
4 April 2026 at 12:50 IST
Pro-Iran Protests Held in Yemen, Iraq Amid Ongoing War
West Asia War LIVE: Supporters of the Houthis staged a demonstration in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Friday, expressing solidarity with Iran amid the ongoing regional escalation.
In Iraq, similar scenes played out in Baghdad, where women gathered holding images of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a solidarity protest. Separately, Iraqi Shia clerics were also seen carrying portraits of Khamenei as they took part in a demonstration in Baghdad condemning US and Israeli attacks on Iran.
4 April 2026 at 12:28 IST
Fire Breaks Out After Drone Strike Hits Oil Facilities in Iran's Basra
West Asia War LIVE: A fire was reported after a drone struck storage facilities belonging to foreign oil companies west of Iraq’s Basra, according to security sources cited by news agency Reuters. The attack targeted infrastructure linked to international energy firms operating in the area, raising fresh concerns over the safety of critical oil installations in southern Iraq.
4 April 2026 at 12:19 IST
"Majority of Iranian Ballistic Missiles Combat-ineffective": US-based Think Tank Report
West Asia War LIVE: A majority of Iranian ballistic missiles are "combat-ineffective" and cannot accomplish the assigned mission, even if 50 per cent of the launchers remain "intact," US-based think tank Institute of the Study of War's report stated on Saturday.
Iran has used drones and missiles to strike against Israeli infrastructure and US assets in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict in the region.
4 April 2026 at 12:19 IST
Israel Strikes Hezbollah Sites In Beirut
West Asia War LIVE: The Israeli military on Saturday said that it had begun striking “Hezbollah infrastructure” in Beirut after it destroyed a bridge in eastern Lebanon to prevent the Iran-backed militant group’s reinforcements from crossing. Further, two loud explosions were heard in the capital within half an hour early Saturday, with smoke billowing from one of them.
4 April 2026 at 11:33 IST
Japanese LNG Tanker Crosses Strait Of Hormuz
West Asia War LIVE: Japanese LNG tanker has successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz, the first Japanese commercial vessel to do so since Iran war began.
4 April 2026 at 11:30 IST
First In 20 Years?
West Asia War LIVE: Iran shooting down two American military aircraft marks an exceedingly rare assault for the U.S. that has not happened in more than 20 years and shows the Islamic Republic’s continued ability to hit back despite President Donald Trump asserting it has been “completely decimated.”
4 April 2026 at 11:27 IST
Three Un Peacekeepers Wounded in Lebanon Blast
West Asia War LIVE: Three peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon were injured in a blast at one of its positions in southern Lebanon near the Israeli border on Friday, with two reported to be in serious condition.
This marks the third such incident involving wounded UNIFIL personnel in recent days. The Israeli military said the explosion near Odaisseh was caused by a rocket fired by Hezbollah.
4 April 2026 at 11:26 IST
Iran-backed Militia Launches 19 Attacks on Us Bases in Iraq
West Asia War LIVE: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched 19 drone and missile attacks targeting US bases in Iraq and across the region on Friday (local time), according to a report by Al Jazeera.
The Iran-backed group has been intensifying strikes on American military positions in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict between the two countries.
Separately, an Iraqi police source told Al Jazeera that the headquarters of the Popular Mobilisation Forces in al-Qaim was targeted in an attack. Another airstrike was reported on the PMF’s 34th Brigade base in Mosul.
4 April 2026 at 12:17 IST
Iran Releases Photos Purportedly Showing Wreckage of US Army CH-47 Chinook Helicopter in Kuwait
West Asia War LIVE: The Iranian State Media on Saturday released unverified pictures of a US CH-47 helicopter in Kuwait, which, according to the media, was targeted by Iran. There has been no immediate confirmation from the US administration in this regard.
Another Iranian media, reported that an Iranian projectile struck a US helicopter, which, according to Mehr News Agency, was under an operation to search for the downed pilot of the US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet.
4 April 2026 at 10:26 IST
Iranian Projectiles Target Oracle Building in Dubai Internet City
West Asia War LIVE: The UAE confirmed that debris from an aerial interception of an Iranian projectile fell on the Oracle building in Dubai Marina area, on Saturday morning, but no injuries were reported. Officials said the situation was brought under control quickly, with no reports of fire or structural damage.
4 April 2026 at 10:16 IST
India-flagged LPG tanker Green Sanvi crosses Strait of Hormuz
West Asia War LIVE: Another India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker—Green Sanvi—that had been anchored in the Persian Gulf crossed over to the east of the Strait of Hormuz on Friday evening using a corridor through Iran’s territorial waters, according to ship tracking data.
4 April 2026 at 10:07 IST
Tel Aviv Bombed
West Asia War LIVE: A shocking escalation unfolds as Iran launches a ballistic missile carrying a cluster bomb warhead into central Israel.
Submunitions scatter across multiple cities, damaging buildings, roads, and critical infrastructure
4 April 2026 at 10:06 IST
365 Service Members Wounded Since Start of Operation Epic Fury
West Asia War LIVE: Pentagon data showed that as of Friday, 365 service members have been wounded in action since Operation Epic Fury started nearly five weeks ago.
Most, 247, are Army soldiers; 63 are in the Navy; 19 are in the Marines; and 36 are in the Air Force. The death toll remains at 13, according to the data.
4 April 2026 at 09:57 IST
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Appoint New Spokesman After Predecessor Killed
West Asia War LIVE: Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi was appointed as the new spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), replacing Ali-Mohammad Naeini who was killed in an airstrike last month.
Mohebbi's decree was signed by the Supreme Leader's envoy to the IRGC, Abdollah Haji-Sadeghi.
4 April 2026 at 09:28 IST
President Trump Extends Easter Greetings
West Asia War LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) extended greetings on the occasion of Easter, joining Christians worldwide in commemorating Holy Week and the "resurrection of Jesus Christ".
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, " Happy Easter to all, may God bless you, may God bless the United States of America."
4 April 2026 at 09:28 IST
LPG Tanker Heading to Mumbai Set to Cross Strait of Hormuz Today
West Asia War LIVE: A Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker carrying over 46,000 metric tonnes of fuel is set to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday morning and reach Mumbai by April 6, even as multiple Indian-linked vessels remain in the Gulf region awaiting clearance.
4 April 2026 at 08:37 IST
Debris From Aerial Interception Falls Onto Building in Dubai Marina
West Asia War LIVE: Authorities in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), responded to an incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area, the Dubai Media Office confirmed on Saturday (local time).
The media office noted that no fire or injuries were reported in the incident.
4 April 2026 at 08:29 IST
'Will Continue to Crush Iran With Trump and US', Says Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel and the United States will continue "to crust the terrorist regime in Iran", speaking during a visit to a military facility in Tel Aviv.
"We are eliminating commanders, bombing bridges, bombing infrastructure," Netanyahu said.
"In full coordination between me and President Trump, between the IDF and the United States military, we will continue to crush Iran. This regime is weaker than ever - Israel is stronger than ever," Netanyahu added.
4 April 2026 at 08:28 IST
Iranian Parliament Speaker Hints at Closing Marine Traffic Through Bab-el-Mandeb in Red Sea
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s Parliament, appeared to threaten the commercial shipping traffic through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a critical maritime route in the Red Sea.
4 April 2026 at 08:27 IST
Exact Moment When US A-10 Jet Was Struck by Iran
4 April 2026 at 07:41 IST
Downing Of US Aircraft Won't Affect Iran Talks: Trump
West Asia War LIVE: US President Donald Trump has asserted that the destruction of an American military aircraft will have no bearing on diplomatic discussions with Iran, according to a report by NBC News.
4 April 2026 at 07:40 IST
WHO Warns About Attacks On Iran Health Facilities
West Asia War LIVE: The World Health Organization warned Friday about "multiple attacks on health" in Iran following an airstrike on a facility in Tehran, and launched an urgent appeal to aid health systems affected in the wider region.
"Multiple attacks on health have been reported in the Iranian capital, Tehran, in recent days amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.
4 April 2026 at 07:40 IST
Iran President Says US Strike Kills Iranian Official's Wife
4 April 2026 at 07:32 IST
Donald Trump Briefed On Reports Of US F-15 Jet Downed In Iran
West Asia War LIVE: US President Donald Trump has been briefed on claims that a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down inside Iran, according to a report by Fox News.
4 April 2026 at 07:31 IST
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mocks US
West Asia War LIVE: Reacting to reports of an American F-15E being downed over southern Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s Parliament Speaker, posted on X: “After defeating Iran 37 times in a row, this brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from ‘regime change’ to ‘Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?”
4 April 2026 at 07:31 IST
Pakistan-Led US–Iran Mediation Hits Dead End
West Asia War LIVE: Pakistan-led mediation between the US and Iran has reportedly reached a dead end, with Tehran indicating it is unwilling to meet US officials in Islamabad. However, mediators say countries like Turkey and Egypt are still working to revive talks, exploring alternative venues such as Doha or Istanbul along with new proposals to break the stalemate.
4 April 2026 at 07:31 IST
Multiple Explosions Rock Beirut
West Asia War LIVE: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, loud explosions were heard across Beirut as reports emerged of airstrikes targeting the city’s southern suburbs.
4 April 2026 at 07:30 IST
Power Outage In Central Israel
West Asia War LIVE: An Iranian missile attack on central Israel left at least one person injured and triggered a significant power outage in the area, Al Jazeera reported. Emergency services responded swiftly to the impact site, where damage to infrastructure disrupted electricity supply to several neighborhoods.
4 April 2026 at 07:29 IST
Iran Hunts Crew Member Of Crashed US Jet After One Reported Rescued
West Asia War LIVE: Iranian and American forces were racing each other early Saturday to recover a crew member of the first US fighter jet to go down inside Iran since the start of the war. Tehran said it had shot down the F-15 warplane, while US media reported American special forces had rescued one of its two crew members, with the other still missing.
4 April 2026 at 07:29 IST
Iran Warns of "Crushing" Strikes on US Assets
West Asia War LIVE: The Iranian military further cautioned that its retaliatory operations would go beyond military assets. The spokesperson noted that the armed forces would target "more important and extensive sectors of their capital, as well as those of the host countries and allies of the US and the Zionist regime."
Published By : Amrita Narayan
Published On: 4 April 2026 at 07:28 IST