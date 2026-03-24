Updated 24 March 2026 at 07:03 IST
West Asia War Live Updates: US-Israel Bomb Iran’s Energy Infrastructure; Netanyahu Escalates Tehran War Even As Trump Seeks Deal
The conflict in West Asia has reached a critical turning point. Following these major military developments, Netanyahu confirmed he has been in communication with Trump. As per Netanyahu, Trump believes that the significant strategic gains made by their forces have created a unique opening to negotiate an end to the war from a position of strength.
- World News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28 following joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top officials, has entered its 25th day with significant military escalation and economic volatility.
Global oil prices have seen a dramatic 10% reversal today, retreating from recent peaks after President Trump announced a five-day delay on planned strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure.
However, Iranian leadership has characterized these claims as a deceptive tactic intended to manipulate energy markets and asserted that the US pause was actually a retreat in the face of Iranian military warnings.
Amidst these diplomatic disputes, the region remains a high-intensity combat zone as Iran continues to launch retaliatory missile and drone attacks against the energy infrastructure of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, raising global fears of a severe supply shock. Simultaneously, Israel has intensified its offensive, conducting unprecedented air raids across Tehran that have struck residential areas and government facilities. Despite the US pause on striking power plants, the Israeli military has vowed to maintain its wide-scale operations against Iranian and Hezbollah targets until its strategic objectives are achieved.
Furthermore, while Trump claims that secret negotiations are underway with a high-level Iranian official and that Tehran is eager for a resolution, Iranian leaders have publicly refuted this. They instead assert that the U.S. pause is a retreat triggered by Iran's own military threats.
24 March 2026 at 07:03 IST
Blast Heard In Jerusalem After Iran Missile Alert
West Asia War LIVE: A loud blast rang out over Jerusalem early Tuesday after Israel's military said it detected another Iranian missile launch, the second of the day.
24 March 2026 at 07:03 IST
Zelensky Says Ukraine Has Evidence Of Russia Giving Intelligence Support To Iran
West Asia War LIVE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said that he has evidence of the fact that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran for the war. Zelensky said that the aid is helping Iran stay afloat and prolonging the war.
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24 March 2026 at 07:02 IST
US-Israel Bomb Iran’s Energy Infrastructure
West Asia War Live: Gas management facility and pressure-reduction station in Iran's Isfahan struck. Khorramshahr power station gas pipeline also targeted amid escalating tensions.
24 March 2026 at 06:57 IST
Netanyahu Says Israeli Attacks On Iran To Continue As Trump Mulls Ceasefire
West Asia War LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he spoke to US President Donald Trump on Monday, who told them that he believes “there is an opportunity to leverage the tremendous achievements we have reached alongside the US military to realise the goals of the war."
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Published By : Amrita Narayan
Published On: 24 March 2026 at 07:00 IST