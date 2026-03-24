West Asia War Live Updates: US-Israel Bomb Iran’s Energy Infrastructure; Netanyahu Escalates Tehran War Even As Trump Seeks Deal

Netanyahu Says Israeli Attacks On Iran To Continue | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The conflict in West Asia, which began on February 28 following joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top officials, has entered its 25th day with significant military escalation and economic volatility.

Global oil prices have seen a dramatic 10% reversal today, retreating from recent peaks after President Trump announced a five-day delay on planned strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure.

However, Iranian leadership has characterized these claims as a deceptive tactic intended to manipulate energy markets and asserted that the US pause was actually a retreat in the face of Iranian military warnings.

Amidst these diplomatic disputes, the region remains a high-intensity combat zone as Iran continues to launch retaliatory missile and drone attacks against the energy infrastructure of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, raising global fears of a severe supply shock. Simultaneously, Israel has intensified its offensive, conducting unprecedented air raids across Tehran that have struck residential areas and government facilities. Despite the US pause on striking power plants, the Israeli military has vowed to maintain its wide-scale operations against Iranian and Hezbollah targets until its strategic objectives are achieved.

Furthermore, while Trump claims that secret negotiations are underway with a high-level Iranian official and that Tehran is eager for a resolution, Iranian leaders have publicly refuted this. They instead assert that the U.S. pause is a retreat triggered by Iran's own military threats.